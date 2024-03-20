Students share, reflect upon Oscars anticipations

Caitlin Jacob ’24 was initially drawn to Advanced Journalism and Inklings because of the class’s uniqueness.

“I love writing in general,” Jacob said. “And it’s a great English class to take, especially because it’s unconventional.”

In her free time, Jacob utilizes her passion for writing and words for another hobby - crossword puzzles.

“I love that it’s a challenge,” Jacob said. “And when I go on my phone, my first instinct is to go on social media, but it’s a good way to be more productive with my time.”