Dystopian terror or an exciting new innovation? AI in movies debate reaches a fever pitch

TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now
New Bird Flu Strain Detected in U.S. Dairy Cattle, Prompting Health Concerns
New Bird Flu strain detected in U.S. dairy cattle, prompting health concerns
Footage of a Westport home being broken into recently.
Car thefts and break-ins on the rise again; following previous trends from earlier events
Of the 2025 Presidential Scholar nominees, 15 are from Westport and 10 are Staples students. Nominees will find out later if they win the award, which would allow them to go to Washington, D.C. and be nationally celebrated for their achievements.
10 Staples seniors selected as eligible Presidential Scholars
The businesses offering discounts are spread throughout downtown Westport, providing a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition to those previously mentioned, other popular businesses includeVineyard Vines, the Westport Country Playhouse and the Original Pancake House.
Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
LA fires destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, schools and landscapes.
Southern California struggles after damaging fires roar through Los Angeles
Even though AI has been a topic dissected by Hollywood for years, what will the industry do now that they’ve reached a future that they had previously only imagined?
Dystopian terror or an exciting new innovation? AI in movies debate reaches a fever pitch
Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
On Feb. 9, Rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage as the Super Bowl Halftime performer where he made powerful statements on racial and political tensions in America.
Sound check, America: Kendrick Lamar’s activism appears on the biggest stage
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Symbolic Performance
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show: A symbolic performance
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Jack Robinson ’26, Paper Editor February 28, 2025
Jack Robinson
Since the days of silent black and white films, directors have been conjuring doomsday stories of robots wreaking havoc on societies of the future. The first film to explore AI is “Metropolis” (1927), a German film directed by Fritz Lang that many critics consider a masterpiece. Set in a dystopian city with a rigid class system, the story follows the creation of a Maschinenmensch (Machine Man), which is ultimately used to convince workers to destroy machinery and rebel, triggering a massive flood.

While not quite accurate to the state of the world today, films like “Metropolis,” or the classic killer robot action film, “The Terminator,” seem to paint a similar picture; robots and AI are a destructive force. But now that we’ve reached a point where AI is deeply integrated into every level of our society–in our schools, our homes and our jobs–the film industry is at an unprecedented crossroads. Despite the warnings of these films, does AI have any place in filmmaking? Since AI has become so widespread, ignoring AI completely is out of the question; but the extent to which it is used must be monitored closely.

The debate has been catalyzed by the 2025 Oscar race: two films, both gunning for best picture, “The Brutalist,” directed by Brady Corbet and “Emilia Pérez,” directed by Jacques Audiard, both used AI in their production. In “The Brutalist,” Ukrainian company Respeecher was used to augment lead actors’ Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones’ speech to perfect their Hungarian accents. In “Emilia Pérez,” Respeecher was used once again to allow lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón to reach notes outside of her normal vocal range.

These films have set off a shockwave throughout Hollywood, leading the Oscars to consider requiring films to disclose the use of AI. But do these examples represent a situation like “Metropolis?” Are these the warning signs of a scheme of human replacement, undermining creativity and allowing actors, writers and directors alike to phone it in during production?

Not exactly. These uses of AI are relatively minor and only serve to make the final product as streamlined as possible. While the actors of “The Brutalist” might not have mastered the accents completely on their own, AI was used to only making minor tweaks.

“The fact of the matter is that filmmaking is incredibly cost-prohibitive. There are so many people involved in a production and so much cost for the production itself,” Film and Literature teacher Sam Goldberg said. “It is a small miracle for any film to be made and AI seems to be able to take some of the more tedious jobs in post-production out of the hands of individuals to free them up to do other things.”

However, the extent to which AI is used in “The Brutalist” should be the limit for AI usage; slightly refining a performance for accuracy is an effective use of AI, but AI should have no role in any creative decisions made and it certainly should not be replacing any jobs.

Many creatives share concerns about AI replacing human creativity in filmmaking; some go so far as to condemn every possible use of AI, no matter how minor it may seem.

I am a big believer in not letting robots dream for us. Robots cannot reflect the human condition for us. That is a dead end if an actor lets one AI robot manipulate his or her performance even a little bit, an inch will eventually become a mile,” actor Nicolas Cage told The Guardian. “And all integrity, purity and truth of art will be replaced by financial interests only. We can’t let that happen.”

The loss of human integrity has been made apparent to audiences as well. The loss of a human touch is a concern for critics and casual viewers alike.

“I think it takes away from the creativity of the movie,” Ellie Stauder ’27 said. “I think one of the joys of humanity and art is the fact that it comes from our own abilities.”

While it is a noble pursuit to try and protect human creativity at every level, opposing AI entirely becomes counterintuitive to progress; it can aid in smaller, tedious tasks like color correcting, or sifting through extra footage at an increased speed. A careful balance between AI and human creativity can push filmmaking to new heights, while maintaining its’ humanity.

AI is an incredibly powerful tool, that in many aspects is revolutionizing the way we carry on with our everyday lives. While AI has its place in filmmaking and other creative pursuits, that place is limited; excessive usage of it, especially in regards to creative decisions like writing, visual design or any other layers of the filmmaking process, will lead us to the dystopia that for years and years, filmmakers have been seeking to warn us about.


About the Contributor
Jack Robinson ’26
Jack Robinson ’26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Jack Robinson ’26 has had an artistic side beyond the realms of Inklings. Robinson spent his summer working and helping teach younger kids art and pottery.  “I teach pottery at a place in Fairfield,” Robinson said. “It can be really busy at times, but it’s still so much fun.” Pottery is something that brings Robinson a lot of joy and keeps him busy throughout the summer. While not working, Robinson also completed a journalism program at Fordham. “I liked going to the city,” Robinson said. “I went with other Inklings kids and I learned a lot.”