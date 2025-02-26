Join the discussion.

Inklings News
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now
New Bird Flu strain detected in U.S. dairy cattle, prompting health concerns
Car thefts and break-ins on the rise again; following previous trends from earlier events
10 Staples seniors selected as eligible Presidential Scholars
Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
Sound check, America: Kendrick Lamar’s activism appears on the biggest stage
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Symbolic Performance
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show: A symbolic performance
Exciting concert announcements and tours cater to plenty of audiences
Seniors question whether Red and Whites is worth the hype
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
What’s up with the influx of drones?
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
What’s up with the influx of drones?
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Inklings’ Wordle 2/27/25
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings News
Inklings News
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now

Bianca Mastocciolo '26 , Assistant Business Manager
February 26, 2025
Bianca Mastocciolo '26 
TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.

Downloading TikTok is now available in app stores and Google play on Feb. 13. When opening the app, an announcement reads, “Tiktok is now available on the App Store and Google Play| Download the latest version of the app to discover and share more of what you love on TikTok.”

Recently, both Apple and Google received letters from the Department of Justice giving assurances that restoring the app in their applications will not result in fines.

Following its original ban, Apple and Google completely removed it from their applications, during the 75-day review period. 

“I am ecstatic that I can redownload TikTok on my phone,” Chloe Jordan ’26 said. “Having it on Safari was truly painful.”

 

 

 

 

 

About the Contributor
Bianca Mastocciolo '26 
Bianca Mastocciolo '26 , Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 is an artist, animal-lover, writer and a good friend. She enjoys drawing, dancing, traveling and spending time with her dog, Ziggy.  “I really like the community that [dance] creates because it allows everyone to get close to each other,” Mastocciolo said. “I also really like how it allows me to express myself.”  She took up journalism because she wanted to write about a variety of topics that all kinds of people are interested in.  “I wanted to cater to multiple audiences,” Mastocciolo said. “Whatever their preference of news is, they can read about it.” 