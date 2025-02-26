TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now

Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.

Downloading TikTok is now available in app stores and Google play on Feb. 13. When opening the app, an announcement reads, “Tiktok is now available on the App Store and Google Play| Download the latest version of the app to discover and share more of what you love on TikTok.”

Recently, both Apple and Google received letters from the Department of Justice giving assurances that restoring the app in their applications will not result in fines.

Following its original ban, Apple and Google completely removed it from their applications, during the 75-day review period.

“I am ecstatic that I can redownload TikTok on my phone,” Chloe Jordan ’26 said. “Having it on Safari was truly painful.”