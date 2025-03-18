“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” gets every letter right: a play that delivers more than words

Amelia Berkowitz ’27 Staples Players performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.

If you know me, you know it is not hard to make me laugh. But it is a real challenge to make me laugh so hard that tears stream down my face. A challenge that the Staples Players’ met within the first twenty minutes of their witty and heartfelt performance of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2008, is a comedic musical featuring six middle schoolers who compete in a spelling bee. As each competitor takes the stage to spell increasingly more difficult words, we learn more about their back stories, including their relationships with their parents and families, some of whom watch them from bleachers behind the stage.

The themes are all relatable: the context is a spelling bee, but it could just as easily have been a 12U travel soccer tournament or a dance competition. There is the kid who does not think he is good enough; the overachieving kid who is weighed down by never-ending expectations; the kid who, let’s just say, is struggling with puberty; the brilliant but awkward kid with no friends; the kid with the overbearing parents willing to cheat; the kid yearning for her parents’ love; the officials who are either trying to relive their past glory or on a power trip. There are also peanut allergies and juice boxes for the losers.

It’s all very familiar ground, especially for Staples students a few years removed from their Bedford and Coleytown days. But what made “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” great, and what brought those tears to my eyes, were the performances of the Staples Players’, who brought each character’s story to life. As the play progresses, and tensions rise, the kids face their fears, insecurities and parental expectations. Through humor and music, the spelling bee becomes more than a competition; it is a journey of growth and self-acceptance.

“I feel like this show is so unique and on stage it looks incredible. The actors and tech crew have really put their all into it and it came together really nicely,” Production Assistant Gigi Glickman ’27 said. “I think all the songs are really good and each of the songs tells you a little bit about the character signing it. It is a feel good show and altogether a really fun watch.”

This show is distinct from other Staples Players’ productions, as the characters rarely leave the stage, if at all. Whether they are singing a solo or are sitting on the bleachers waiting for their next word to spell, the actors remain engaged and in character.

“The most challenging part of the play is playing these big characters and staying in character for the entire show. We never leave the stage, apart from [the] intermission, so we can never drop character and constantly have to be engaged,” Gavin Jamali ’27 who played William Barfee, the awkward, but ultimately victorious speller, who uses his “Magic Foot,” to spell out words on the stage floor, said. “In addition, I have a solo musical number that is incredibly physically demanding as well as vocally demanding. I had to build up my stamina over the rehearsal process.”

Chloe Carson ’25, who played Olive Ostrovsky, the introverted 11-year-old yearning for her parents’ attention, agreed with Jamali. “This role definitely challenged me in the fact that I had to remember that I was an 11 year old and had to keep the physicality and mentality.”

This show is also unique, as “guest spellers” join the stage during the first act and the lead characters need to improvise to work with the guests. Some of the guests during the performances this weekend included Principal Stafford Thomas, 06880 blogger Dan Woog, Staples basketball coach David Goldshore and Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker.