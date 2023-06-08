Dance production, ‘Alice In Wonderland’ enchants audience into Wonderland

The graduating seniors pose for a picture backstage. Their parts include Caterpillar, Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit.

Westport’s Academy of Dance celebrated a milestone with its highly anticipated 9th annual production of “Alice In Wonderland.” The show captivated audiences at Bedford Middle School on May 21. The production not only showcased the extraordinary dedication and talent of the academy’s dancers but also attracted the audience with colorful costumes and captivating scenes.

The performance unfolded in two shows, held at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., each featuring a different dancer playing the role of Alice.

“Alice is a great opportunity for kids to get involved in a recreational show that is not ballet,” Logan Noorily ’25 said, who played the role of Tweedle Dee. “I always loved Alice because it is interactive, and has the characters of my childhood taking the audience along a story.”

Drawing inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s children’s novel, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” the show blended elements from the original story with the creativity of the Academy’s choreographers. It featured many of the popular characters in the novel like the Queen of Hearts, the Madhatter, the White Rabbit and Alice.

I really enjoy Alice because it’s a fun experience and it is a performance that I look forward to every year. I make so many memories and I love rehearsing with all the other dancers,” Megan Healy ’25 said, who played the role of the Dormouse.

=The show also provided opportunities for dancers to act, not just dance.

“I know whenever my friends and family come they are wowed at how exciting and fun it is. For us dancers, it’s a way to showcase our talent in a new way,” Logan Noorily ’25 said

Throughout the production, the dancers skillfully brought these iconic characters to life through their dancing and transported the audience into Wonderland.