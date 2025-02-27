From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport

Zara Saliba ’26 Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.

Bright neon lights shine against an array of clothing at Brand Nu Apparel, the newest addition to Westport’s Post Road shopping center. After opening its doors in late 2024, the trendy clothing store has become a staple part of many Westporters’ wardrobes.

Marcello Deaguero, store manager and creator of Brand Nu, started working on Brand Nu for three-and-a-half years before he opened up his flagship store here in Westport. “ “From stitching to colors, I made everything” — Deaguero

“[Brand Nu] started off as an idea to create a clothing line that was meant to be for creators,” Deaguero said. “[We had a] pop-up shop in Westport a couple months over the summer ended up being awesome and went so well that we decided to open a full time store here.”

None of the clothes in the pop-up shop would have been possible without the design process, beginning entirely by Deaguero. Starting off small and working his way to other products, he shaped Brand Nu into a brand most known for their colors and designs.

“From stitching to colors, I made everything,” Deaguero said, “We’re most known for our women’s graphic leggings as well as our super soft t-shirts and hoodies.”

While the store certainly has staples, the numerous collections Deaguero designed are only growing.

“It started off with making my first graphic t-shirt and I [started creating] graphic hoodies then signature athletic wear and then [I created our] streetwear,” Deaguero said. “Now, we have our basic essentials.”

One of those essentials is the “We Are All Creators Hoodie” which is one of Brand Nu Apparel’s main mottos. Designed to bring out the creator in every customer, the clothing reminds people of their purpose.

“When you wear Brand Nu, you’re not just wearing clothing–you’re embodying a mindset,” Deaguero wrote. “We serve as the heartbeat of the creative culture, a platform for individuals to showcase their unique vision and inspire others to do the same.”

The ultimate goal of the various collections sold at Brand Nu are designed to inspire others to live their best lives by bridging the gap between athleticwear and streetwear, an ever-present trend observed in Westport.