Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport

Liora Perkins ’25 Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m – 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.

Westport has a new bakery in town, and it’s already drawing attention. Fatto A Mano, an Italian bakery located at 1835 Post Road East, opened Feb. 12. Based on the first day turnout, this spot is here to stay.

Walking into Fatto A Mano, the first thing you notice is the atmosphere. The vibe is warm and inviting, with an interior that feels really authentic. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick coffee or sitting down for a bite to eat, the atmosphere makes it easy to settle into.

“ If you’re looking for a new bakery to try, I highly recommend Fatto A Mano. Whether you’re craving a pastry, a sandwich or just a really good cup of coffee, this new spot is worth the visit. — Liora Perkins ’25

Since it was their first day open, the selection was limited because everything was selling out fast. The menu offers a variety of options, including coffee, sandwiches, fresh bread and classic Italian desserts. While most items are reasonably priced, some of the more intricate pastries lean toward the expensive side. Still, the quality and freshness make it worth it.

The freshly baked focaccia is definitely a must try and the coffee options were also great. Next time, I plan to try one of their five sandwiches on the menu.

Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m – 3 p.m., making it a great spot for a quick morning coffee or a sit down lunch. And there’s both dine-in and takeout available.

If you’re looking for a new bakery to try, I highly recommend Fatto A Mano. Whether you’re craving a pastry, a sandwich or just a really good cup of coffee, this new spot is worth the visit.