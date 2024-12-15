Choupette brings flavors of France to downtown Westport with unique, traditional Crepes

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Spotify brings the gift of Spotify Wrapped to users this Christmas season.
Spotify Wrapped arrives, inciting mixed reviews from Staples’ students
About 10 toys were taken from the toy drive bins around school, intended to be donated to the Lighthouse program.
Santa’s little grinches: gifts taken out of toy drive donation boxes
A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green
Second suspect arrested in store ‘Smash-and-Grab’ robbery
Riko’s Pizza brings its famous thin crust and hot oil pies to Westport’s Saugatuck neighborhood at 60 Charles Street—a slice of Stamford now closer to home!
Slicing into Westport: Riko’s Pizza now open!
Alert translated from French to English sharing neighborhoods unsafe to go to in Haiti. These are updated every day, additional communication is done through community group chats to alert if an area is safe or not. Photo contributed by anonymous Haitian resident
Violence in Haiti causes new flight bans for the holiday season
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Traditional winter holiday symbols.
December around the globe: students with connections to foreign countries share unique holiday traditions
Rei Seltzer ’26 (right) and Kaya Halpert ’27 (left) attend SLOBS election day sticker handout.
Students under 18 participate in 2024 Presidential election
Over a thousand runners gather for the 47th Annual Turkey Trot
Rain or Shine: Pequot Runners host 47th annual Turkey Trot
Molly O’Shea, VC investor and founder of Sourcery, interviewed innovators Dylan Diamond, Max Hammer, Jack Sharkey and Josh Karol on their success.
Startup innovators speak at Westport Library
“The Westport Show,” produced by Amy Palmer, is coming soon and will spotlight the incredible local businesses, talent, and people that make Westport unique.
Small town, big stories: Amy Palmer’s new series celebrates Westport’s unseen talents
Lemon curd in a cute jar!
Unique handmade gift ideas to try this season!
For the most wonderful time of year: the ultimate gift guide this holiday season
These are the best essentials of the season!
The top dishes for the Thanksgiving season
A flu shot reduces illness, prevents spread, and protects your community.
Get your flu shot: A simple step to save lives
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring life to the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda, on screen.
‘Wicked’ set to fly in theaters: A Broadway classic brought to the big screen
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Junior year, despite its negative reputation, is far superior to sophomore year due to the academic and social freedom students gain.
Sophomore slump proves more challenging than junior ‘hell year’
Girls weight lift at home to avoid potential unwanted remarks or instances of harassment. Samantha Sandrew ’25 (pictured right) and Siena Petrosinelli ’25 (pictured left) have had lots of experience in the gym over their lives, but often resort to working out at home to steer clear of the dangers at a public gym.
Community offers insight, debates female-only gyms
According to Sarah Bogdan ’26, Sally sold seashells on Compo beach.
Rhyme and reason: students, faculty share takes on nursery rhymes
Staples boys’ and girls’ cross country teams came together at the beginning of the season for a cookout at Compo Beach. The team spirit throughout the season helped to lead the teams to finish second in the FCIAC.
Farewell to fall sports: Captains reflect upon seasons, look toward future
As dance season approaches, juniors and seniors contemplate whether or not they attend Counties and Red and Whites.
Juniors get excited for Counties while Seniors dread Red and Whites
Junior year, despite its negative reputation, is far superior to sophomore year due to the academic and social freedom students gain.
Sophomore slump proves more challenging than junior ‘hell year’
Girls weight lift at home to avoid potential unwanted remarks or instances of harassment. Samantha Sandrew ’25 (pictured right) and Siena Petrosinelli ’25 (pictured left) have had lots of experience in the gym over their lives, but often resort to working out at home to steer clear of the dangers at a public gym.
Community offers insight, debates female-only gyms
According to Sarah Bogdan ’26, Sally sold seashells on Compo beach.
Rhyme and reason: students, faculty share takes on nursery rhymes
Staples boys’ and girls’ cross country teams came together at the beginning of the season for a cookout at Compo Beach. The team spirit throughout the season helped to lead the teams to finish second in the FCIAC.
Farewell to fall sports: Captains reflect upon seasons, look toward future
As dance season approaches, juniors and seniors contemplate whether or not they attend Counties and Red and Whites.
Juniors get excited for Counties while Seniors dread Red and Whites
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Inklings' Wordle 11/22/24
Inklings’ Wordle 11/22/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Choupette brings flavors of France to downtown Westport with unique, traditional Crepes

Charlotte Berner ’25 and Audrey Curtis ’25December 15, 2024
Graphic Credit ((If taken from the internet, it MUST be labeled for reuse!): Graphic contributed by: Audrey Curtis ’25
Choupette serves both sweet and savory crepes. Two popular crepes are the Classique (left) with nutella, strawberries and bananas; and the Choupette (right) with fig, arugula, prosciutto and goat cheese.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Broadcast
Daylight Savings Time ended on Nov. 3, marking the transition to standard time and giving us an extra hour of sleep along with earlier sunsets in the evenings.
Students rethink value of Daylight Savings
Students and faculty discuss if midterms should be before or after break.
Midterms before or after winter break? Students, faculty weigh in on best approach
The Staples community looks back on unique Thanksgiving traditions that make their holiday special.
Staples community celebrates unique Thanksgiving traditions
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
Catilin Clark calculates her shot before taking it.
Game Changers: Caitlin Clark, Ilona Maher inspire next generation
Chef Lewandowski talks about his vision for his newest restaurant The Bridge. He is also the Chef at Townhouse in Greenwich, Connecticut.
“The Bridge” brings flavor and flare to community
About the Contributors
Charlotte Berner ’25
Charlotte Berner ’25, Business Manager
Business Manager Charlotte Berner ’25 knows best how to balance being a student-athlete. As a member of three varsity sports, Berner spends most of her time on the court, slopes and track.  “I’m one of the captains of ski team which I love because it's so unique and I’ve really connected with people through that,” Berner said.  Berner started as a staff writer for Inklings, but has since become a business manager. “I’ve loved learning about how to run a successful business,” she said. “I’m able to do the behind the scenes work that’s so critical for our paper.”
Audrey Curtis ’25, Social Media Manager
Audrey Curtis ’25 has been a member of Inklings since her sophomore year. As social media manager, she’s passionate about using technology to modernize journalism. “I think we can make Inklings more appealing and get more people to listen and read what we’re talking about online,” Curtis said. Beyond journalism, she excels in athletics, as captain of the varsity cross-country and track teams for all three seasons her senior year. She appreciates the balance sports brings to her life. “I spend two hours every day, put my all into it,” she said, “and then get to do all my schoolwork feeling fulfilled.”