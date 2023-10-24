Homecoming dress shopping provokes stress, varying responses

Jolie Gefen ’24 Many senior girls feel immense stress and anxiety regarding homecoming dress shopping. The process is time-consuming and is seen as more difficult for homecoming than it is for other dances.

As almost every upperclassman girl can testify to, dress shopping for the several school dances Staples boasts is not for the weak. Whether it’s online or in-store, many spend countless hours scouring for a dress that fits, is flattering, matches their style and blends with the occasion. Although known to be a more casual, low-key dance compared to red and whites or prom, the senior homecoming dance is no exception to this time-consuming process.

In response to this grueling and stress-provoking process, some senior girls this year have taken it upon themselves to find a dress in a manner that not only saves them time, but money too.

“Dress shopping and finding one that’s perfect is so stressful,” Kaya Law ’24 said. “After looking online for a while I ended up just wearing someone’s prom dress from last year. I’m honestly glad I did this because now I have one I like and I didn’t have to spend money for it.”

Unlike the winter dances and the junior and senior proms, the senior homecoming dance’s attire is unclear. For the winter dances, girls typically wear long, darker dresses, while for prom, they typically wear more summery, light dresses.

“ Dress shopping and finding one that’s perfect is so stressful — Kaya Law ’24

The in-between, awkward timing of the homecoming dance leaves many senior girls questioning what type of dress to buy, which only intensifies their already existing stress.

“I looked for a dress for so long but didn’t know what type to get,” Katherine Frank ’24 said. “I was so stressed out because I had to find one that was short but not too summery because it’s in October. Counties and prom were easier in that way because you wear a very distinct type of dress for them.”

Not every senior girl feels negatively about the homecoming dress shopping experience, though. Unlike the majority, some find the process fun and fulfilling.

“I’m so sad I wont be able to go to homecoming this year and shop for dresses,” Victoria Bazarko ’24 said. “The whole experience of finding and trying on dresses and dressing up fancy is so fun to me.”