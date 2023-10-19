Dancers Exchange Club provides community, rewarding experience

Photo contributed by Ava Chun ’25 Co-presidents Ava Chun ’25 and Liora Perkins ’25 choreographed a Wizard of Oz dance for the dance recital at Klein Memorial Theater in Bridgeport last year.

Often, high school students find their niche in a sport or activity, such as dance. The Dancers Exchange club at Staples allows dancers to use their passion and abilities to teach other kids dance.

The club usually goes to Bridgeport once a week to teach dance to elementary school children who haven’t gotten the opportunity before. The Dancers Exchange club works specifically with the Lighthouse Program in Bridgeport, CT, which is a program that provides after school activities for children across Bridgeport public schools.

“Dance is an activity that brings people together and provides a sense of community,” Co president Logan Noorily ’25 said. “I am looking forward to seeing our kids become comfortable expressing themselves in many ways.”

Eventually, the children learn recital dances and perform them at a showcase held at the Klein Memorial Theater in Bridgeport at the end of the year.

“I signed up for Dancers Exchange this year because I’ve heard a lot of good things,” Megan Healy ’25 said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and being a part of the community.”

Many members have dancing experience, but it is not required to join the club. Mila Bivolarski ’26 was a member last year and is excited to return to Bridgeport to teach dance.

“The end of the year performance was so fun and it was nice to make these kids happy,” Bivolarski said. “I joined the club because I dance and I wanted to support the community. […] It was very exciting to get the opportunity.”

The club was handed down this year to Ava Chun ’25, Logan Noorily ’25 and Liora Perkins ’25. It was created last year by Alix Glickman ’23, Julia Leitner ’23 and Margot Richlin ’23. This year, the club had many signups and hopes to increase their impact.

“It would be great to have as many volunteers as we can,” Noorily said. “We can make more changes in the lives of these young dancers.”