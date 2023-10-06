New club brings together Taylor Swift enthusiasts

Anna Kercher ’25 During club rush, the Staples Swifties club shows their poster in an effort to attract members.

Every time one of Taylor Swift’s albums is out, her fans are ecstatic. To purchase Taylor Swift tickets, everyone gets up as early as possible in the morning. Taylor Swift is adored by many people, and her influence on countless lives is unmatched.

The ability to to talk and express one’s love for Taylor Swift was introduced to the Staples community this year by Lana Diggins ’25, Ellis Maroney ’26 and Leila Stein ’26. Their goal is for Taylor lovers to come together and discuss their common interests.

“A lot of people at Staples love Taylor Swift,” Diggins said. “My friends and I thought creating a club would be a great way for all the Swifties at Staples to come together over a common interest.”

Not only do they hope to just discuss their love for Taylor Swift, they will be doing fundraisers including bake sales and easter egg hunts.

“Staples Swifties will be supporting the National Eating Disorder Association,” Stein said. “This is an organization that promotes the prevention of eating disorders, education on how eating disorders affect people and how people can get treatment.”

The leaders believe the club will have a huge impact on the Staples community due to their personal experiences.

“I think Taylors music resonates with so many people because of the lyrics,” Maroney said. “Everything she says is very raw and personal.”

The leaders were happy about the excitement for their new club and can’t wait for what is to come in the school year.

“We received a lot of interest in the club,” Diggins said, “80 sign ups during club rush last week.”