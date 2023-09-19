Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ proves shockingly good artistic evolution

Alex Gaines ’25 Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album, “GUTS,” features 12 tracks that range from depressing heartbreak ballads to rock anthems.

When Olivia Rodrigo released her first single, “drivers license,” in 2021, she immediately shot to stardom, as the song hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 made Rodrigo the youngest artist to ever debut at that spot. Soon after, her first album, “SOUR” was released, and I was hooked. The gorgeous vocals and simple yet tear-jerking lyrics on “SOUR” immediately established Rodrigo as (in my eyes, at least) a Taylor-Swift equivalent singer-songwriter, whose best writing focuses on deeply depressing heartbreak ballads. Then, her sophomore album, “GUTS” came out. And boy, was I wrong about her. But maybe in the best possible way.

“GUTS” may be a shock to some listeners at first. The much more rock-based, angsty 2000s-teen-movie-soundtrack-esque tracks scattered throughout the album are such a sharp contrast to Rodrigo’s past style that it may seem like a downgrade from “SOUR,” but with a deeper look into the album’s themes, it proves to be a drastic improvement in songwriting.

“SOUR” was heavily rumored to be focused on Rodrigo’s breakup with co-star Joshua Bassett, with tracks like “traitor” and “1 step forward, 3 steps back” detailing the highs and lows of their relationship. Writing those songs, Rodrigo didn’t have the platform and success that she now has and reflects on in “GUTS.”

“ Other tracks, specifically “ballad of a homeschooled girl” and “get him back!” aren’t necessarily the brilliant songwriting I expected from Rodrigo, but their hilarious lyrics and sarcastic vocal delivery create extremely danceable songs that are just plain fun. — Alex Gaines '25

Tracks such as “making the bed” and “all american bitch” focus on her newfound fame and serve as a captivating insight into her life and mental health as a pop star. “all american bitch,” specifically, is a humorous take on her public image, with the contrast between the simple acoustic verses and intense, loud chorus ironically explaining her idolization in society. Other tracks, specifically “ballad of a homeschooled girl” and “get him back!” aren’t necessarily the brilliant songwriting I expected from Rodrigo, but their hilarious lyrics and sarcastic vocal delivery create extremely danceable songs that are just plain fun. Specifically, the double meaning of “get him back!” whereas Rodrigo both wants to get back into a relationship with her ex and “get him back” in a revenge sense allows for some entertaining wordplay throughout the song.

Rodrigo hasn’t completely strayed away from her heartbreak ballads, either, so those with a special attachment to “SOUR” can find solace in tracks like “logical” and “the grudge,” where Rodrigo passionately sings about unhealthy relationships and everlasting anger towards an ex. The album’s lead single “vampire” is notably emotional, with Rodrigo describing an ex through an analogy of him as a blood-sucking creature; “You made me look so naive, the way you sold me for parts as you sunk your teeth into me,” she sings as the song builds from a simple piano ballad into an epic bridge and final chorus with heavy guitar and drums.