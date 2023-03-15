Lomito diversifies Westport’s restaurant selections

Peruvian restaurant Lomito opened Feb. 4, bringing traditional Peruvian food to Westport. The restaurant is located at 2 Franklin Street, Saugatuck, currently providing delivery and take-out services.

Owned by a husband and wife duo, Segundo Mercado and Pilar Payano Mercado come from a family of restaurant owners in Peru and the U.S.

“With that experience we were looking for a space to open a restaurant in Westport and there were no other Peruvian restaurants here, we found this place which had a good location and visibility,” Payano said. “It’s been a long process and we have been well received by the community”

Lomito offers a range of dishes from saltados and chafuas, fried rice and stir-fry dishes, to ceviche and chicharron, a fish dip and fried pork, serving authentic Peruvian food. They also offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

The chef specialties include steak, chicken and rice, grilled salmon and several Peruvian style Paellas. “What makes us different is the quality of ingredients we use and the flexibility we offer around our traditional Peruvian dishes that can be customized to the customer,” Payano said.

Lomito is the first and only Peruvian restaurant in Westport.

“Lomito adds diversity and another good option other than pizza or many Italian restaurants in Westport. I’ve never had Peruvian food before so Lomito opened my pallet to foods such as ceviche and chicken saltado,” Molly Whittle ’25 said.

Only having been open for a month, Lomito has already become well established.

“I would definitely go back,” Ella Harrington ’25 said. “I really enjoyed Lomito and thought the menu had a wide variety of cool foods you can’t typically find in Westport.”

