Anthropology ECE class approved in time for course selections

Rachel Olefson ’25 Anthropology, a social studies course, will be offered as an Early College Experience (ECE) course for the 2024-2025 school year. Students can sign up for a more challenging version of the course that offers benefits such as earning college credit at a discounted rate that can transfer to 87% of secondary institutions.

Anthropology, a preexisting class at Staples focussing on the “major theories about the development of man, culture and civilization”, according to the Program of Studies, has just been approved to be taken as an Early College Experience (ECE) course.

Although Anthropology had been previously offered at Staples, the new version of the course will allow students to earn college credit from the University of Connecticut that is transferable to 87% of universities.

According to an email from SHS Counseling sent to students and parents on Feb. 15, “Enrolling in ECE is optional, and students who choose not to take this course for college credit may still take the Staples course. However, we encourage enrolling in ECE, as it allows students the advantages of previewing college-level work, furthering college readiness, and earning college credits at a fraction of the cost.”

Sydney Feldman ’24 took Anthropology in the first semester of this school year and reflected on the upcoming availability to earn college credit for the course.

“I think it’s good that they are offering it next year, and [it’s] definitely something I would’ve taken,” Feldman said.

In order to participate in the ECE track of Anthropology, students will need to pay a fee of $50 per credit. In this case, the course will allow students to earn three credits, and will therefore cost $150 if students wish to receive college credit for it.

The only prerequisite for the course is taking U.S. History, a course required for all sophomores, making Anthropology available for all juniors and seniors.