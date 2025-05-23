New to Westport: My Lucky Penny

Celia Moccia ’27 is always on the lookout for new opportunities. She enjoys writing and is excited to explore more ways to creatively express herself with it.

“Writing has always been a strong suit and kind of like a passion of mine,” Moccia said.

She is confident in her writing skills and is eager to share them through Inklings. Moccia is also interested in exploring a possible career path involving journalism and media. Whether it’s on the volleyball court or at school, she enjoys being a team player, along with her value for camaraderie.

“I’m also willing to learn and grow,” Moccia said.