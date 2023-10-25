Staples community samples uncommon halloween candies

Creative Director Alex Gaines ’25 is no stranger to the newsroom. Gaines became intrigued by journalism at Ursus, where she was in awe at the complex layouts Inklings produced.“I used to always compare our papers to the Inklings papers,” Gaines said. “I remember being intrigued by the layouts, which I think drew me to the creative director position.”Though being creative director is a full time job, Gaines still finds time to pursue her other ambitions.“I took a class at UCLA on marketing,” Gaines said. “It was super interesting because I definitely want to pursue something in business.”
Caitlin Jacob ’24 was initially drawn to Advanced Journalism and Inklings because of the class’s uniqueness.“I love writing in general,” Jacob said. “And it’s a great English class to take, especially because it’s unconventional.”In her free time, Jacob utilizes her passion for writing and words for another hobby - crossword puzzles.“I love that it’s a challenge,” Jacob said. “And when I go on my phone, my first instinct is to go on social media, but it’s a good way to be more productive with my time.”