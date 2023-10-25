Staples community samples uncommon halloween candies

Creative Director Alex Gaines ’25 is no stranger to the newsroom. Gaines became intrigued by journalism at Ursus, where she was in awe at the complex layouts Inklings produced.

“I used to always compare our papers to the Inklings papers,” Gaines said. “I remember being intrigued by the layouts, which I think drew me to the creative director position.”

Though being creative director is a full time job, Gaines still finds time to pursue her other ambitions.

“I took a class at UCLA on marketing,” Gaines said. “It was super interesting because I definitely want to pursue something in business.”