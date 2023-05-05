Investigation finds no evidence of Anti-Semitism at Staples High School trip to Germany

Above shows the events that transpired before and during the investigation, which would ultimately find the alleged comments to be false.

An investigation into antisemitic comments made during the recent Staples High School trip to Germany found no evidence of the event according to Superintendent Thomas Scarice.

The alleged incident occurred when the students were visiting the Dachau concentration camp. One student told another Jewish student that she should have died there, according to a social media post from Stop Antisemitism.

“This is an extraordinary situation in which an anonymous, unverified complaint was posted on social media,” Scarice said in an email sent on April 28. “As a result, this spread far and wide in the community, and understandably generated tremendous disruption and outrage.”

“ It is disturbing that someone could say things like this in the Staples community. It makes me feel better knowing that the investigation showed no evidence of the event. ” — Dylan Dwyer ’23

Staples began an investigation immediately after the accusations came to light with the school contacting local clergy and the Anti-Defamation League, who assisted in the investigation.

“I want to take this opportunity to share an important reminder that we must all remain vigilant in the face of discrimination and hate-based remarks,” Scarice said.

Staples students also agree with this sentiment as they believe that it is important for the staples community to stay vigilant when dealing with discrimination.