Youth struggles with Kanye West’s recent anti-semitism

Kanye West has recently been banned from Twitter and Instagram following anti-black and antisemitic remarks he made over the past few months. Additionally, Adidas announced that they would end their partnership with West, ending the well-known sneaker line “Yeezy.” The sportswear company is expected to lose approximately $246 million this year from the move, according to the Associated Press. Following this news, Balenciaga also announced their decision to end relations with West, stating that they do not tolerate any of his hate. Gap and Footlocker have followed suit.

Many of his fans do not support his comments and have gained a different impression of the artist.

Others think that his speech will not be enough to end his career.

According to Erik Bernstein, president of Bernstein Crisis Management, “West is ‘pushing the line’ right now, but it won’t be until diehard fans “say ‘we can’t spend money with this guy anymore.’”

“ “I pray for Kanye and hope he receives the help he needs,” Weston Hochauser ’25 writes on Twitter. “I may be a lifelong fan of your music, but I will never be able to support you. Thank you for the memories that your music served as a soundtrack too and the bonds [sic] ur music helped create.” ” — Weston Hochauser '25

Eliza Edwards ’24 supports the point that this could ruin West’s reputation for good but thinks that many will continue to support him.

“I do know people who continue to listen to his music,” Edwards said. “Even with the things he has recently done or said.”

Regardless, many fans are disappointed, leading them to try to distance the art from the artist.

It’s well known that many were hefty supporters of West and his music prior to recent events. However, after hearing West’s recent anti-Semitic rants, many of these people were eager to neglect him.

“It is very strange how someone so idolized like Kanye can change so fast,” Anna Petrosino ’26 said. “I’m surprised he is so open to the public about his beliefs.”