October media excites with new releases

To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.
New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits
Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
Last year, the boys’ cross-country team reenacted one of the most famous scenes from the movie “The Lion King”, bringing out school spirit from their audience. This was definitely a memorable act for me and I laughed a ton after hearing “The Circle of Life” blasting out from the speakers.
Pep rally has been postponed so many times; is it still worth it to have one?
Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.
Make football about football, not Taylor Swift
This mentality that Staples’ students have adopted creates a stressful environment.
The battle for limited spots
Giving thanks isnt always easy, especially when the table is weighted with more than just food. During Thanksgiving, some of the most challenging battles are fought within.
Should I be thankful for Thanksgivings like this?
The 2022 Dodge-A-Cop champions smile for the winning picture
The annual Dodge-A-Cop fundraiser arrives at staples
WWPT, 90.3 FM Radio Station logo
Staples Radio Station, WWPT, receives multiple awards and several nominations at John Drury Awards.
The Westport Library provides a place for Sagautack residents to vote. All throughout Westport different districts have different facilities to vote at.
Students influence the 2023 election
Authors Neil Gaiman and Stephan Graham Jones discuss Gaiman’s work in front of an eager crowd.
Neil Gaiman speaks about his life in writing at Storyfest 2023’s opening night
The model space ship called the WhiteKnightTwo, designed by Virgin Galactic, will be able to take six passengers up to space.
From Staples to beyond, former Staples student helps bring more people to Space
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
(graphic) The Pep Rally, a cherished tradition at Staples, is an exciting event held annually. The fall sports teams perform dance routines while the rest of Staples students watch from the bleachers at the football field.
Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
While Thanksgiving is in November, many jump right to Christmas festivities beginning November first.
Novembers holiday debate – Embrace the festive spirit or savor Thanksgiving tradition
Science teacher Tracy Soffa is new to Staples High School. Fun fact: she is a licensed lawyer.
Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa
Ulta beauty is located on Post Road in Westport and offers a variety of beauty products.
Best Dupes for the Winter Season
This is an image from Staples’ 1989 yearbook, featuring the popular event and encapsulating the excitement from the student section.
Staples strives to uphold pep rally tradition
(screenshot of email) The pep rally was rescheduled once, and then postponed once again. It is not yet clear what day the event has been rescheduled to.
Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
While Thanksgiving is in November, many jump right to Christmas festivities beginning November first.
Novembers holiday debate – Embrace the festive spirit or savor Thanksgiving tradition
Science teacher Tracy Soffa is new to Staples High School. Fun fact: she is a licensed lawyer.
Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa
Ulta beauty is located on Post Road in Westport and offers a variety of beauty products.
Best Dupes for the Winter Season
This is an image from Staples’ 1989 yearbook, featuring the popular event and encapsulating the excitement from the student section.
Staples strives to uphold pep rally tradition
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings’ Wordle 11/13/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
October media excites with new releases

Zoe Alpert ’25, Broadcast DirectorNovember 13, 2023
The+Five+Nights+At+Freddy%E2%80%99s+movie+excites+eager+fans+as+its+released+just+in+time+for+halloween.%0A
Shivali Kanthan ’24
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.

Brent Faiyaz album ‘Larger Than Life’ pleases fans 

Brent Faiyaz released his third studio album, Larger Than Life on Oct. 27. Fans got 14 new songs after Faiyaz’s surprise announcement via Instagram the evening prior.

“Brent Faiyaz’s new album, Larger than life is really good. I’m not surprised I liked it though because his last album, Wasteland is one of my favorite albums. I think my favorite song is Pistachios though, but I look forward to listening to his album more.” Katie Hannon ’25 said.

 

Remembering Matthew Perry 

 The 1994 sitcom, Friends’ star, Matthew Perry passed away Oct. 28 in his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. The news came as a shock to many ‘Friends’ fans, thinking his character, Chandler Bing, would last forever. The show was a comfort show to many, easily rewatchable with its 10 seasons and 236 episodes. 

There were serious issues with the story, major parts of the plot just felt extra and didn’t fit in the movie at all. I feel like they tried {to represent the game} but set out to do too many things and ended up falling short.

— Curtis Sullivan '24

 “The news of Matthew Perry dying was shocking to me. It’ll be really sad to keep watching ‘Friends’ knowing he’s passed. Chandler Bing was my favorite character and made the show so much better. Watching ‘Friends’ will definitely never be the same” Elyana Blatt ’25 said. 

 

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie falls short of fans expectations  

Oct. 27, the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ horror movie was released adapted from its popular video game series and franchise. The movie’s plot follows a troubled security guard working at Freddys Fazbear’s pizzeria and the realization of the evil of the store, taking after the plot of the game. Fans were wondering whether this movie would be an accurate representation of their experience with the game. 

“There were serious issues with the story, major parts of the plot just felt extra and didn’t fit in the movie at all. I feel like they tried {to represent the game} but set out to do too many things and ended up falling short,” Curtis Sullivan ’24 said, “I didn’t think it was that scary, but some suspenseful moments.” 

About the Contributors
Zoe Alpert ’25, Staff Writer
Zoe Alpert ’25, Staff Writer, decided to join Inklings because her sister was in it and she always enjoyed reading her articles and hearing about how great of an experience it was. “I’m excited about seeing one of my articles on the website and being able to show my family and friends,” Alpert said. Outside of Inklings, Alpert plays field hockey, something that she has done for a long time, and it brings her both comfort and joy. “[Field hockey is] one of my favorite sports, and I love being on a Staples sport team,” Alpert said.   
Nina Bowens ’25, On The Wreckord Producer
On The Wreckord Producer Nina Bowens ’25 has had a passion for producing and editing long before joining Inklings.  “I have a love for acting and on-camera work from my childhood,” Bowens said. “When I was little, I used to use Imovie and make youtube videos and not post them, and I just fell in love with editing.”  Bowens wanted a creative outlet where she could write articles and make videos when she joined Inklings, but she found a sense of belonging too.  “I love the friendships I have made here,” Bowens said. “It truly is a special environment.”
