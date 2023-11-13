October media excites with new releases

Shivali Kanthan ’24 The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.

Brent Faiyaz album ‘Larger Than Life’ pleases fans

Brent Faiyaz released his third studio album, Larger Than Life on Oct. 27. Fans got 14 new songs after Faiyaz’s surprise announcement via Instagram the evening prior.

“Brent Faiyaz’s new album, Larger than life is really good. I’m not surprised I liked it though because his last album, Wasteland is one of my favorite albums. I think my favorite song is Pistachios though, but I look forward to listening to his album more.” Katie Hannon ’25 said.

Remembering Matthew Perry

The 1994 sitcom, Friends’ star, Matthew Perry passed away Oct. 28 in his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. The news came as a shock to many ‘Friends’ fans, thinking his character, Chandler Bing, would last forever. The show was a comfort show to many, easily rewatchable with its 10 seasons and 236 episodes.

“ There were serious issues with the story, major parts of the plot just felt extra and didn’t fit in the movie at all. I feel like they tried {to represent the game} but set out to do too many things and ended up falling short. — Curtis Sullivan '24

“The news of Matthew Perry dying was shocking to me. It’ll be really sad to keep watching ‘Friends’ knowing he’s passed. Chandler Bing was my favorite character and made the show so much better. Watching ‘Friends’ will definitely never be the same” Elyana Blatt ’25 said.

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie falls short of fans expectations

Oct. 27, the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ horror movie was released adapted from its popular video game series and franchise. The movie’s plot follows a troubled security guard working at Freddys Fazbear’s pizzeria and the realization of the evil of the store, taking after the plot of the game. Fans were wondering whether this movie would be an accurate representation of their experience with the game.

“There were serious issues with the story, major parts of the plot just felt extra and didn’t fit in the movie at all. I feel like they tried {to represent the game} but set out to do too many things and ended up falling short,” Curtis Sullivan ’24 said, “I didn’t think it was that scary, but some suspenseful moments.”