Staples Film Club hosts successful third movie night

Members of the film club, along with other high schoolers, watch “Jojo Rabbit,” a satirical film about a young German boy and his imaginary friend, a cartoonish version of Adolf Hitler, during WW2.

Whether you’re a movie enthusiast looking to share your love of cinema, need a midweek break to relax with friends or an excuse to eat some popcorn, Staples film club’s “Movie Night” has a spot for you.

The club hosted their third movie night on May 3 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “Jojo Rabbit.” The events take place at Toquet Hall and tickets can be acquired through the Toquet Hall website free of charge. The film club is happy to welcome any high school aged student.

“We get like 10 kids every time,” Ty Levine ’23, club co-president said. “It’s a pretty close knit group, we usually have the same kids coming back.”

The original idea for the event goes back to last year’s leader. This year, Levine and co-president Srushti Karve ’23 were excited to finally bring the idea to life.

“It’s just about having fun basically because our meetings are very chill too, and this just gives us time to decompress and just get together with people,” Karve said.

When it comes to picking a movie, narrowing the options can be tough for this group of film experts.

“It needs to be PG-13 because at Toquet Hall we are not allowed to do rated R movies but it kind of helps to narrow it down,” Levine said. “We usually just go for something that is around two hours and that’s just a good movie, maybe not something everyone has seen but is still a classic and people will come out for it.”

Jojo Treisman ’24, a current member of the club, appreciates being able to share her love of film and create a sense of community from it.

“It introduces other teenagers to movies that at least we think are really pivotal and essential to the movie experience,” Treisman said. “And just sharing pop culture that interests us and forming a community that also shares similar interests or even their differing opinions in movies than we do.”