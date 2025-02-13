Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury

Lila Boroujerdi ’26 The girls’ basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.

Staples girls’ basketball team secured their eighth win of the season over the Danbury Hatters 56-44 on Feb. 10. After a loss to Trumbull on Friday, the Wreckers looked to this game as a chance to regain their momentum.

Forward Chloe Smith ’27 led the Wreckers with a total of 15 points. Guard Freya Harvey ’26 followed close behind with 14 points, scoring two of the team’s seven three-point shots.

“I think the game went well for me,” Smith said. “I was able to get a lot of shots up and contribute the best I could for the team.”

“ Our energy was high and everything was clicking on both ends of the floor. — Captain Aviva Ross ’25

Communication was a focal point of this game for the Wreckers. After ending the first half with a 13 point lead over the Hatters, Staples headed into the third quarter feeling confident.

“The first half we came off to a slow start, but were ultimately able to pick it up,” guard Emma Asiel ’26 said. “We knew we could show some more dominance going into halftime.”

Staples remained tough competitors throughout the second half, exhibiting an impressive offensive performance with 29 points scored.

“We were moving the ball really well, finding the open man, and getting good shots,” captain Aviva Ross ’25 said. “That helped us a lot in [building upon] our lead.”

Danbury, who demonstrated a strong defense, posed a challenge to Staples in the fourth quarter. However, in the end, the Wreckers came out victorious.

“Our energy was high and everything was clicking on both ends of the floor,” Ross said.

Following this win, Staples sits fifth in the FCIAC with an 8-4 record, one win above Stamford and New Canaan. The team hopes to regain their winning streak heading into their next game against St. Joseph on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

“In the future we want to improve on not letting the pressure get to us,” Harvey said. “Instead focusing on setting the pace for the game from the start.”