Chronically online politics: how TikTok can change the course of elections

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Bernstein (left) receives her Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame award.
Building more than toys: Melissa Bernstein inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame
Gas prices in the state of Connecticut have been going down penny by penny to drop the average gas price in Connecticut below the national average.
Connecticut gas prices lower penny by penny, falling below national average
Fire danger at Sherwood Island State Park is currently rated as extreme, with officials urging the public to take precautions to prevent forest fires.
Brush fire risks rise as high temperatures, lack of rain persists
Incumbent Democrat Jonathan Steinberg and challenger Republican John Bolton debate at Greens Farms Academy on Oct. 17.
Beyond the ballot: Steinberg, Bolton debate for chance to represent 136th district
Fatal narcotic distribution is a big issue (United States Drug Enforcement Adminstration).
Fatal drug crisis: Bridgeport trafficker sentenced as overdose deaths surge across Connecticut
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
The Westport Library Book Sale, started 25 years ago, raises money for the Westport Library. In the 2023-24 fiscal year they were able to raise $70,000. The Westport Book Shop, created five years ago, further supports the library’s mission by raising essential funds and providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.
More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
The Big Y has rows and rows of produce, and even sells some exotic fruits such as prickly pears, persimmons and mini guavas.
Big Y grocery store: here’s what you should try
This election cycle, political content has dominated the feeds of millions of Americans, encouraging younger Americans to vote, but simultaneously raising questions about misinformation, one edit at a time. Kasey Feeley ’26 is featured in the photo.
Chronically online politics: how TikTok can change the course of elections
Between scenes and snowflakes – finding warmth in shared moments.
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
Enjoying the warm embrace of mid-July in Santa Barbara, where 85 degrees and sunny skies create the perfect backdrop for a mood boost.
Why warm weather saves lives
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
Chef Lewandowski talks about his vision for his newest restaurant The Bridge. He is also the Chef at Townhouse in Greenwich, Connecticut.
“The Bridge” brings flavor and flare to community
The Yankees and Dodgers matchup will mark the 12th World Series between the teams. It has been 43 years since they last met for a championship.
Yankees, Dodgers renew rivalry in highly anticipated World Series
The fall foliage, the best part of fall!
We need to admit that fall is the best season
At Staples girls’ lacrosse Election Day clinic, everyone puts their sticks in the middle to end the clinic with a “one, two, three, Westport!”
Athletic teams hold Election Day clinics for young players
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
Chef Lewandowski talks about his vision for his newest restaurant The Bridge. He is also the Chef at Townhouse in Greenwich, Connecticut.
“The Bridge” brings flavor and flare to community
The Yankees and Dodgers matchup will mark the 12th World Series between the teams. It has been 43 years since they last met for a championship.
Yankees, Dodgers renew rivalry in highly anticipated World Series
The fall foliage, the best part of fall!
We need to admit that fall is the best season
At Staples girls’ lacrosse Election Day clinic, everyone puts their sticks in the middle to end the clinic with a “one, two, three, Westport!”
Athletic teams hold Election Day clinics for young players
This sandwich has turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, onions and oil and vinegar toasted on multigrain bread. It is Andi Jacobs ’26’s daily sandwich order.
The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Inklings' Wordle 11/13/24
Inklings’ Wordle 11/13/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Chronically online politics: how TikTok can change the course of elections

Jack Robinson ’26, Paper Editor November 18, 2024
Jack Robinson ’26
This election cycle, political content has dominated the feeds of millions of Americans, encouraging younger Americans to vote, but simultaneously raising questions about misinformation, one edit at a time. Kasey Feeley ’26 is featured in the photo.

I used to think that I was immune to campaign advertisements; I had my beliefs, and they couldn’t be swayed by a T-Shirt or catchy slogan. The lawn signs I glance at on my bus ride home? An eyesore. Advertisements? There’s a skip ad button for a reason. Candidate themed chocolate bars, which exist for some reason? I’ll have a Hershey bar, thanks. It felt like candidates never put the effort in to reach out to young people in a meaningful way, and that lack of careful advertising towards youth was certainly felt at the polls. 

According to the Center for Information and Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts university, only 21.4% of eligible voters ages 18-29 cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections, compared to the 46% of all eligible voters who cast a ballot, according to the Pew Research Center.

But my apathy towards political marketing was changed this election year; during some of my regular 5- minute TikTok breaks, I’ve been noticing a lot more political content popping up on my for you page, specifically from one account: Kamala HQ. Kamala HQ primarily focuses on posting edits (like on to “Femininomenon” by Chappell Roan,) or announcing endorsements (like when Beyoncé recently endorsed Harris), or dragging Trump’s name through the mud. And their strategies are paying off. Biden HQ, when he dropped out of the race, had 470,000 followers. Kamala HQ has five million, a more than 10 times increase. On the other hand, Team Trump, the Trump campaign’s account, isn’t finding as much success, with 3.6 million followers, and 109.1 million likes, less than half of Kamala HQ’s. Both accounts are clearly trying to appeal to young people, by way of Gen Z slang or by capitalizing on trends.

“Kids are on their phones all the time,” social studies teacher Nell-Ayn Lynch said. “So if [campaigns] can really just infiltrate that social media, whether it’s something funny or something sweet, […] that’s a name that will keep coming up, so hopefully when they go to vote they’ll click that.”

TikTok campaigning, while a fairly recent phenomenon, will certainly have an effect on voting patterns. 48% of Americans aged 18-29 use TikTok and other social media websites to absorb their political news. Considering the particular content that Kamala HQ and Team Trump post, it becomes clear that the reach of such accounts is even wider, as 84% of TikTok users claim they see comedic posts that reference current events on TikTok, which encompasses a lot of their content.

The uptick in marketing on TikTok is reflective of a wider shift in how Americans get their news. In a survey of 400 teenagers by The New York Times, the vast majority said social media was their main source of news, so it’s only natural that candidates would seek to capitalize on the increasing attention to social media. However, this change in sources leads to a lack of fact checking and verification of information. 

“People don’t fact check […] they’ll hear something or they’ll see something and then word spreads,” Lynch said. “It’s super dangerous, that’s what we’re trying to teach our students here, is to verify sources.”

However, a drawback of social media marketing has potential for misinformation. One example is clear in TikTok ads; TikTok has a policy that explicitly bans all paid political advertisements. However, in a study run by the nonprofit Global Witness, eight ads containing false information about voting (like online voting, which does not exist), or even ads that threaten electoral workers, that clearly violated their policy were submitted to the platform. Four of the eight, a shocking 50%, were approved. Given the lack of regulation on ads, the unsponsored content is even more open to misinformation.

Both Team Trump and Kamala HQ have published misleading content. Team Trump posted a video of Trump ‘working’ in a McDonald’s where he gives a family their order, in what was clearly designed to be an uplifting moment proving Trump’s commitment to the average American. However, NBC News reported that the McDonald’s, located in key battleground state Pennsylvania, was in fact closed when Trump was there, and the customers seen in the video were pre-selected by the Trump campaign. On the other hand, Kamala HQ has committed similar acts of misinformation, by way of clipping Trump’s remarks at rallies out of context to make it seem like he doesn’t know where he is.

“I personally think [such misinformation] is pretty exploitative,” Kasey Feeley ’26 said. “Specifically going for younger voters, who are less […] experienced in filtering biased content.”

America has always had a problem with young voter turnout; with campaign run accounts, young people will certainly be galvanized to vote, or at least to consider politics more in their lives. It seems like politicians are now trying to appeal to the next generation of voters, going past the run of the mill lawn sign and aiming for something that affects young people. However, the obvious pandering and misinformation taints the effort, and reminds us that at the end of the day, voters are often just numbers on a map to politicians, and the political content that we may take as lighthearted or poking fun has the ultimate agenda of convincing you to choose a certain candidate. TikTok may be a fun way to consume content, but don’t let it decide the way you vote. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts
The Big Y has rows and rows of produce, and even sells some exotic fruits such as prickly pears, persimmons and mini guavas.
Big Y grocery store: here’s what you should try
Between scenes and snowflakes – finding warmth in shared moments.
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
Enjoying the warm embrace of mid-July in Santa Barbara, where 85 degrees and sunny skies create the perfect backdrop for a mood boost.
Why warm weather saves lives
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
At Lachat Town Farm, the METEOR halloween experience is about a mysterious meteor that had haunting effects on the farm.
Weston’s Lachat Town Farm brings Halloween Thrills with METEOR Event
Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight.
“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape
About the Contributor
Jack Robinson ’26
Jack Robinson ’26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Jack Robinson ’26 has had an artistic side beyond the realms of Inklings. Robinson spent his summer working and helping teach younger kids art and pottery.  “I teach pottery at a place in Fairfield,” Robinson said. “It can be really busy at times, but it’s still so much fun.” Pottery is something that brings Robinson a lot of joy and keeps him busy throughout the summer. While not working, Robinson also completed a journalism program at Fordham. “I liked going to the city,” Robinson said. “I went with other Inklings kids and I learned a lot.”