Wreckers girls’ soccer defeats Brien McMahon Senators at home opener

Graffiti scrawled in black sharpie containing threatening language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom and was reported to Staples High School administration on Monday, Sept. 16.
Shooting threat graffiti discovered, reported
The St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center sits at 47 Long Lots Road, just around the corner from Staples. On Sep. 10, a St. Vincent’s patient absconded supervision and was found an hour later on Compo Road South. The manhunt and police protocols impacted dismissal times for Westport Public Schools in the Long Lots area.
BREAKING NEWS: Police locate escaped behavioral health patient, manhunt causes school dismissal delays
Team “Natural Corn Killers Celebrates their victory after they win the 2023 cornhole league championship.
Westport Parks and Rec postpones third cornhole season, ignites advocacy from participants
Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The new bell system has many different sounds that each have their perks and faults prompting debate amongst the student body.
Pro-Con new school bells
Students forget so much over the summer and are rusty on the skills that they gained last year. We need a few weeks to get back into the swing of things and get out the summer cobwebs.
Let us ease back into school : give us time to get out the summer cobwebs
If I had a coin for every time I wish I had an older sibling, I’d be rich by next week. Dealing with college applications, social life and my relationship with my mom without an older sibling has been nothing short of difficult.
If I had three wishes, an older sibling would be one of them
In people with SAD, changes in serotonin and melatonin disrupt normal daily rhythms. As a result, they can no longer adjust to seasonal changes in day length, leading to sleep, mood, and behavior changes.
Seasonal affective disorder: why we need to talk about mental health in fall
Alexis Jacobs ’26 and Andi Jacobs ’26 at age 5: yes we are really twins.
My New Name: The Jacobs Twins
The first 2024 presidential debate was not really the first one, as the two party’s presumptive nominees, then Joe Biden and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, engaged in a debate on June 27, 2024. Biden withdrew from the race less than one month later on July 21 after a disastrous debate performance that prompted concerns over his cognitive abilities.
First 2024 presidential debate: students and nation suggest Harris victory
Hundreds of decorated motorcycles line up in support of the victims of 9/11.
Sherwood Island hosts CT United Ride to commemorate 23rd anniversary of 9/11
Borowsky and Madigan’s campaign focuses on improving student wellbeing mainly through food and social aspects.
Calum Madigan and Will Borowsky elected 2025 Staples student council senior presidents
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
It Ends With Us, released in theaters on Aug 9, 2024 ran a questionable press tour led by Blake Lively. There were countless missed opportunities to discuss resources and issues of domestic violence and abuse
It ends with the final cut: Blake Lively’s promo for It Ends With Us diminishes domestic violence awareness
Discover new coffee shops you usually pass by on your way to school or work, where the vibrant and cozy atmosphere encourages your productivity.
These underrated coffee shops are perfect to to kick off your fall season
This chicken dish was grilled to perfection, and came topped with a delightful frisée salad. While the salad was a bit salty, it was a very welcoming dish that we would definitely order again.
Westport’s summer restaurant scene
This candy bag filled with Swedish candies is similar to the ones being sold at The Granola bar.
Swedish candy will be sold locally at The Granola Bar
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray '25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan '24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan '24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Inklings' Wordle 9/18/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Nash Teran ’25, Paper EditorSeptember 13, 2024
Nash Teran ’25
The Wreckers girls’ soccer team wins their first home game 3-0 against Brien McMahon.

The Wreckers girls’ soccer team defeated the Brien McMahon Senators by a score of 3-0 at their home opener on Sept. 5. Captain Annabel Edwards ’25 scored the first goal against the Senators within minutes. The Wreckers’ diligence continued throughout the game, with two more goals scored by Alexa Van Aken ’28 and Riely Gullans ’26. 

The team achieved victory in the second game of their season. Starting with an early 1-0 lead by Edwards, the game progressed slowly in the first half. Despite the Wreckers’ overall dominance in ball possession, there were moments of inconsistency in their passes and connection to the ball. The Senators played an assertive game in attempts to regain possession of the ball, however, the Wreckers remained in control. 

“It was nice to get an early lead,” Edwards said. “It definitely gave us a good cushion so we could feel more confident and grow into the game.”

 

The girls went into the second half stronger than before, remaining in fluid possession of the ball and addressing their weak points. A few minutes in, a goal by Van Aken, extended the lead to 2-0. With yet another goal the momentum of the team was at a high. With 20 minutes remaining, a corner kick resulted in Gullans scoring the third and final goal of the game. 

“My strategy was to stay alert and make sure I was in the right spot to make sure I had a chance to score once the pass came through,” Gullans said. “It was all about reading where the keeper was.”

Not only did the Wreckers finish their first home game with a victory but also with a better understanding of how to play together. As the season begins, the team is focusing on developing new players and integrating them into the plays. They are going to continue working hard to improve their ranking and

make a run for the playoffs.

“I’m looking forward to building the energy we’ve gained,” Gullans said. “There is a great sense of unity on the team and I’m excited to see how we develop throughout the season.”

