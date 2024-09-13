Wreckers girls’ soccer defeats Brien McMahon Senators at home opener

The Wreckers girls’ soccer team defeated the Brien McMahon Senators by a score of 3-0 at their home opener on Sept. 5. Captain Annabel Edwards ’25 scored the first goal against the Senators within minutes. The Wreckers’ diligence continued throughout the game, with two more goals scored by Alexa Van Aken ’28 and Riely Gullans ’26.

The team achieved victory in the second game of their season. Starting with an early 1-0 lead by Edwards, the game progressed slowly in the first half. Despite the Wreckers’ overall dominance in ball possession, there were moments of inconsistency in their passes and connection to the ball. The Senators played an assertive game in attempts to regain possession of the ball, however, the Wreckers remained in control.

“It was nice to get an early lead,” Edwards said. “It definitely gave us a good cushion so we could feel more confident and grow into the game.”

The girls went into the second half stronger than before, remaining in fluid possession of the ball and addressing their weak points. A few minutes in, a goal by Van Aken, extended the lead to 2-0. With yet another goal the momentum of the team was at a high. With 20 minutes remaining, a corner kick resulted in Gullans scoring the third and final goal of the game.

“My strategy was to stay alert and make sure I was in the right spot to make sure I had a chance to score once the pass came through,” Gullans said. “It was all about reading where the keeper was.”

Not only did the Wreckers finish their first home game with a victory but also with a better understanding of how to play together. As the season begins, the team is focusing on developing new players and integrating them into the plays. They are going to continue working hard to improve their ranking and

make a run for the playoffs.

“I’m looking forward to building the energy we’ve gained,” Gullans said. “There is a great sense of unity on the team and I’m excited to see how we develop throughout the season.”