Staples football dominates Hamden, extends win streak

Will Enquist ’26 Staples Quarterback Nick Weil threw for 223 yards and 5 touchdowns against Hamden on Friday

On a clear night at Paul Lane field, the Staples Wreckers football team (1-0) started their season with a decisive 48-7 victory over the Hamden Green Dragons (0-1). This victory marks the Wreckers 13th consecutive win, including last season’s historic state semifinal and title games.

The Wrecker offense had an exceptional game led by quarterback Nick Weil ’26, who was making his varsity debut. Weil threw for 223 yards and five touchdowns in a performance that exhilarated the coaching staff.

“First time playing back there, he’s going to be amazing,” Assistant Coach Jamar Greene said. “Little jitters you could see in the very beginning but I’m so happy he’s going to be back there for the next two years and he’s only going to get better.”

“ Nick Weil has worked his tail off to prepare himself physically for this opportunity but even mentally as well just knowing the expectations and the pressure that was going to be on him. — Associate Head Coach Matty Jacowleff

Weil faces the tall task of replacing 2023 Maxpreps Connecticut Player of the Year Caleb Smith ’24, but the coaching staff expressed full faith in Weil to exceed expectations.

“It doesn’t surprise us when someone graduates, we want guys to be ready,” Associate Head Coach Matty Jacowleff said. “Nick Weil has worked his tail off to prepare himself physically for this opportunity but even mentally as well just knowing the expectations and the pressure that was going to be on him.”

Wide receiver Shane Sandrew ’25 scored first with a touchdown reception that would define a game filled with Wrecker offense. Sandrew led the team in receiving, finishing with seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

“He played amazing,” wide receiver Justin Halky ’26 said. “He’s worked really hard in the offseason for this moment and he really earned what he got today with both those touchdowns.”

The Wreckers defense had an outstanding performance, holding Hamden to multiple three-and-outs and reducing the Green Dragon offense to a trivial role for much of the game outside of a late second quarter rushing touchdown.

Staples went into the locker room at halftime with a 21-7 lead. The Wrecker offense showed no sign of slowing down in the second half, continuing to find the endzone both on the ground and in the air putting themselves out of Hamden’s reach as the game went on.

Staples is looking to repeat their results from last season in which they won a historic state championship and finished 12-1. The team will look to carry on their success from this game into next week when the Wreckers head north to play Ridgefield.

“You’d look at the score and think we played a perfect game but it was far from that,” Greene said “We’re going to go watch some film […] the defensive guys are going to go ahead and tighten up some missed assignments, some alignments on offense and defense, and we’ll improve as the weeks go on.”