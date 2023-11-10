Make football about football, not Taylor Swift

Graphic by Jolie Gefen ’24 Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.

Don’t get me wrong: I love Taylor Swift. I would consider myself a Swifty, without a doubt. I listen to all of her music, keep up with her current tour and even went and saw her concert movie in theatres on opening weekend. But, I also love football. Recently, these two have become intertwined, and for many, including me, it has become an annoyance.

When the news of her and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce dating first came out, it broke the internet and became the center of the media’s attention. Thus, the coverage of Swift at the football games was understandable, as she is the biggest pop star in the world dating one of the most talented players in the league. But now that the dust of their new relationship has settled, the constant clips of her at the games have become old and redundant.

While it was sometimes fun to see her dancing on the sidelines with fellow football players’ significant others, it has become too much. After large plays or a touchdown, instead of the TV showing the player or team celebration, they immediately pan to Swift. As a fan who wants nothing but the best for her, I too have begun to understand where the anger from football fans comes from. “ We can love and appreciate Swift in all her glory, while also respecting the players and team’s work on the field. — Jolie Gefen ’24

Not only has she infiltrated through the broadcasting networks, but also through the media. Ever since the news of Kelce and Swift’s relationship became known by the public, almost every media outlet has reported on her attendance at the Chiefs’ games, or lack thereof. My TikTok For You page is constantly flooded with content of Swift at the latest game, which frustrates me too.

I want to make one thing abundantly clear: in no way is this her fault. She is simply living her life, attending the games of her football player boyfriend, and that is okay. The immense coverage by broadcasting channels is not her choice, but instead the reality of being one of the most famous people on Earth. She does not deserve the backlash she has faced from intense NFL fans.

I write in aggravation towards the NFL and several broadcasting networks. We can love and appreciate Swift in all her glory, while also respecting the players and team’s work on the field. I think we can all agree that it’s time to make football about football again.