Football season attracts diverse crowds, encompassing traditions

Paper Managing editor Taila Varsano ’24 is no stranger to managing. She is a social media manager for a company called “Total Sense.”“I get to network and learn about finance,” Varsano said. “That’s one of my passions.”One of her other passions is journalism, ever since she took Intro to Journalism her freshman year. Though Varsano will be graduating next year, she wants to continue this passion.“I can see myself having a career in journalism,” Varsano said. “Inklings has set me up perfectly for outside of high school and I’m super excited to continue exploring the field.”
Web Managing Editor Jolie Gefen ’24 understands what it means to manage and organize, as this past summer she worked as a camp counselor for Westport’s camp Recing Crew. “It helped me become more of a leader,” Gefen said. “[Recing Crew] gave me lots of skills that I'll be able to grow upon.” Skillfully over the years, Gefen has learned to take advantage of Staples's numerous resources: one being Inklings.“Inklings allows me to write what I love and helps me formulate my own opinions,” Gefen said. “I look forward to being on a paper in college and pursuing journalism further.”