‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ takes on fresh perspective of old stories

“Daisy Jones and the Six” is a television show released on Amazon Prime based off of the book written by Taylor Jenkins Reid in 2019. The television show provides insight to many hard hitting topics such as addiction and discrimination against women during the time. The show features music performed by the band in the show on an album called “Aurora” that is available on all streaming platforms.

When I initially heard that “Daisy Jones and the Six” was becoming a television series I was skeptical. Now, I love cheesy drama-filled television shows more than anyone, but the idea of a “musical drama” being loosely based on one of the greatest bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac, made me doubtful. The Amazon Prime Video series is about the highs and lows of a rock band taking place in the late 1970s. The show, based on the book written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is said to be inspired by the hypothetical romance between Fleetwood Mac star singer Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

However, despite my skepticism, this show was a decent watch that portrayed essential topics and revitalized old stories. The acting from the main characters Daisy, played by Riley Keough, Billy played by Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse who plays Karen, and the rest of the cast was truly phenomenal. The chemistry displayed by the main love interests Daisy and Billy seemed authentic and genuine throughout every episode.

Through the currently released episodes of the series, the show has tackled many important topics such as defying society’s expectations, addiction and fighting for rights as a woman in a male-dominated field. The main character Daisy Jones struggles with addiction and the show deals with the subject in both a respectful and accurate manner.

However, though the acting and plotline of the show impressed me, the music produced by the band in the show was disappointing and lackluster. Before watching, my expectations were very high as it is impossible to match the iconism of a band like Fleetwood Mac. The lyrics to the songs on the album which was named Aurora were simple and surface-level. None of the songs were particularly catchy and I would not find myself putting them on my playlist.

Though the music did not meet my expectations, I thoroughly enjoyed living vicariously through the characters in the show and feeling like I was transported to the 70s for some entertainment, romance and drama. If you are like me and enjoy entertainment, are a fan of Fleetwood Mac or any older music in general, or just want something to mindlessly watch, this show is for you. Overall, I would give Daisy Jones and the Six a ⅘.



