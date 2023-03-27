Seniors reflect on year, give advice to juniors

Karlie Saed ’23 Photostory Editor and Emily Goldstein ’23 Public Relations Director|March 27, 2023
Graphic by Emily Goldstein '23
As juniors begin to take their first steps in the college application process, current seniors draw from their experiences and offer advice.
Read Next
Broadcast
...
Features
Seniors advise juniors through first semester senior year
News
Board of Finance approves school, town budget for 2023-24 school year
No movement on reinstating bridge furniture, study halls being considered
A&E
Pointe shoes: tips and tricks of shoe prep
Student athletes anticipate spring season
Laminated brow sets prove easy, trendy
FBLA in-person conference revitalizes interest in club, business
Favorite classes enrich student experience
Anticipation heightens as internships approach
Your next read: students pass on book recommendations
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *