Seniors reflect on year, give advice to juniors

As+juniors+begin+to+take+their+first+steps+in+the+college+application+process%2C+current+seniors+draw+from+their+experiences+and+offer+advice.

Graphic by Emily Goldstein '23

As juniors begin to take their first steps in the college application process, current seniors draw from their experiences and offer advice.

Related Stories
While some students prefer taking the SAT on paper, the online version is a shorter amount of time and has fewer questions. The College Board says they have made it more precise to fit students’ needs.
Juniors vocalize opinions regarding online SAT
Young boys may spend their time on the weekends outdoors catching fish or swimming in nearby waters.
Traveling abroad provides purpose, value learning new cultures
Spring sports with exciting seasons ahead include track, tennis and lacrosse. Athletes from these sports have been preparing for their daily practices and are ready to take on the competitive season that lies ahead.
Student athletes anticipate spring season
The new Future Business Leaders of America state officers for the 2023-24 school year were elected at the FBLA conference on Friday, March 17.
FBLA in-person conference revitalizes interest in club, business