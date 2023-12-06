Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift should lead Grammy wins

Join the discussion.

With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.
SAG-AFTRA actors vote to end four-month long strike
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Counseling department hosts author Jennifer Wallace, emphasizes importance of mattering
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, with artists such as Taylor Swift and SZA sweeping the nominations.
Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift should lead Grammy wins
Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones
Holiday gifts ideas will ease seasonal stress
The Abundance Film will be screened all across the country, coming to Westport Nov. 14
‘Abundance’: The Farmlink Project empowers social impact by cinematically transforming food waste
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
Prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young, connects with community
The OpenAI-Altman Saga was followed by millions but lasted only a few short days. By the end of business on Nov. 21, Altman was back at OpenAI and two of the three board members that had voted for Altman’s departure were thrown out.
What might the turmoil at OpenAI kindle for AI’s future?
Secret Santa is a tradition where participants anonymously exchange gifts to one another, typically by drawing names randomly and abiding by a certain budget
School community embraces joy of Secret Santa
“The Prom” premiered on November 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18. Josy Pitaro ’24 plays Alyssa Greene and explained that the cast and crew typically arrive 2-3 hours before the opening curtain to engage in various traditions, essential run-throughs and preparations.
‘The Prom’ reveals intriguing behind-the-scene traditions, routines
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift should lead Grammy wins

Alexandra Gaines '25, Creative Director December 6, 2023
The+66th+Grammy+Awards+will+take+place+Feb.+4%2C+2024%2C+with+artists+such+as+Taylor+Swift+and+SZA+sweeping+the+nominations.
Alex Gaines ’25
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, with artists such as Taylor Swift and SZA sweeping the nominations.

Nominations for the 66th annual Grammy awards, which celebrate the biggest names and work in the music industry over the past year, were announced on Nov. 10. While every nominee has displayed clear musical talent, only one from each category can get the award. Here are my picks for who deserves – and who will most likely actually win – some of the biggest categories.

 

Album of the Year

Who Should Win: SZA’s “SOS” or Lana Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” The Recording Academy awards the Album of the Year award with criteria based on artistic achievement and technical proficiency, and they apparently do not take sales or chart positions into consideration. While my first thought immediately went to Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” there’s something a lot more cohesive and fulfilling about “SOS” and “Ocean Blvd” that make me think one of them deserves the honor more. Both albums feel like a singular body of work, with each having an overarching theme: “SOS” is an album jam-packed with songs about feelings of isolation and loneliness, and “Ocean Blvd” explores Lana’s grapplings with death and spirituality, even featuring an audio recording of a sermon from Pastor Judah Smith. If I had to pick one of the two, Lana’s album truly feels like a perfectly concise collection of songs in completely varied styles that still somehow all connect to each other, and her absolutely stunning vocals carry the listener through all 16 tracks.

 

Who Will Win: “Midnights.” Even though the Recording Academy doesn’t take sales and charts into consideration, the astronomical impact of the newest Taylor Swift album is too remarkable to ignore. “Midnights” contains some of Swift’s most personal and vulnerable writing yet in songs like “Midnight Rain,” and John Mayer hate anthem “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.” With every song in Swift’s 10th album being produced by Producer of the Year nominee Jack Antonoff, each song fits within the same style of bass-boosted synths and echoey samples that truly surround and encase the listener, transporting them to the feelings of Swift’s “sleepless nights” that the album revolves around.

“Did you know a singer can still be looking like a sidepiece at thirty-three?” Lana sings, describing her relationship with the public as an artist whose career is mainly built upon her songs about reckless love and heartbreak.

— Alex Gaines '25

 

Best New Artist

Who Should Win: Noah Kahan. Currently, the category is under fire for having not-exactly-new artists, such as Kahan, who’s been making music since 2018. However, 2022 was his breakout year, with the title track of his 3rd album “Stick Season” going viral on TikTok and hitting #31 on the Billboard Hot 100 at its peak. Kahan recently announced another tour stretching through August 2024 and has been releasing versions of the new album’s tracks featuring artists like Hozier, Post Malone, and fellow Best New Artist nominee Gracie Abrams. Kahan’s extremely relatable songwriting, where he often discusses his own mental health issues, is incredibly popular and necessary for the current generation of teenagers and young adults, where mental health is more talked about and normalized than ever.

Who Will Win: Ice Spice. After hits like “In Ha Mood” and “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” skyrocketing in popularity, mostly thanks to social media, Ice Spice has become an “icon” to the fullest sense of the word. Her signature orange hair has created a brand instantly recognizable, getting taken under the wing of stars as big as Taylor Swift. Ice Spice and Swift released a remix of one of Swift’s biggest hits this year, “Karma,” which is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year. Ice Spice’s cultural impact on music this year cannot be understated.

 

Song of the Year

Who Should & Will Win: Lana Del Rey’s “A&W.” As the second single on my top pick for Album of the Year, this song is absolutely stunning from start to finish, which is a big deal considering the start and finish of the seven-minute-long track are completely different: the song starts off as a gorgeous piano ballad where Lana reminisces on her innocent childhood, and the reader grows up with her lyricism as she reflects on her experiences as an “American Whore” and her hopelessness in finding true love in a world lacking in it. Throughout the track, the song does a complete transition into a trap beat.The song signifies a theme of self-destruction that Lana has echoed throughout her entire discography, but this song is so notable in that the musical style of the song itself evolves with what Lana is singing about.

The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones
Holiday gifts ideas will ease seasonal stress
The Abundance Film will be screened all across the country, coming to Westport Nov. 14
‘Abundance’: The Farmlink Project empowers social impact by cinematically transforming food waste
For many productions including Staples Players’, the tech crew only gets one bow on the closing night of the show. This is the tech crew of “The Prom” getting their bow on closing night.
‘The Prom’ withdrawal hits the Staples’ Player community: What happens to Players when the show ends?
Staples Players’ production of “The Prom” this November tells the story of a lesbian couple not being allowed to attend their school’s prom and the Broadway actors who try and help them.
Players’ ‘The Prom’ demonstrates acceptance through fun-filled production
About the Contributor
Alex Gaines ’25, Creative Director
Creative Director Alex Gaines ’25 is no stranger to the newsroom. Gaines became intrigued by journalism at Ursus, where she was in awe at the complex layouts Inklings produced. “I used to always compare our papers to the Inklings papers,” Gaines said. “I remember being intrigued by the layouts, which I think drew me to the creative director position.” Though being creative director is a full time job, Gaines still finds time to pursue her other ambitions. “I took a class at UCLA on marketing,” Gaines said. “It was super interesting because I definitely want to pursue something in business.”  
