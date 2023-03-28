Staples Players work on their one acts amidst ‘Twelfth Night’

Julia Leitner ’23, Assistant Business Manager|March 28, 2023

Picture+contributed+by+Jordyn+Goldshore+%E2%80%9923+---+upperclassmen+one+act+directors+gathered+to+chose+their+cast+and+play.+

Picture contributed by Jordyn Goldshore ’23 — upperclassmen one act directors gathered to chose their cast and play.

Staples Players’ rehearsals for their annual one act plays have begun. One acts is a festival that Staples Players hold every year as a final assignment for their Theatre and Directing course. The short plays are entirely student-run, with upperclassmen picking their play, holding callbacks, picking their cast and ultimately directing them. But with “Twelfth Night” rehearsals running simultaneously, and with the performances going on this week, Players are busy balancing both. 

President of Players Jordyn Goldshore ’23 is directing her fourth one act play of her high school career. “One act provides for an ultimate experience as a student director and is a crucial step in learning the fundamentals of theater,” Goldshore said. “It is so much fun and really shows how much students are capable of when it comes to putting all of our artistic works together.” 

Each group has around three to four weeks to rehearse their one act after school. One week consists of showings, when a professional director comes in to give students notes and advice. This is the students’ chance to truly see their plays through a professionals’ lens. Eventually, each group is able to work with tech in order to put their plays on stage and in front of an audience. 

The short plays are entirely student-run, with upperclassmen picking their play, holding callbacks, picking their cast and ultimately directing them. ”

— Julia Leitner ’23

At the end of April, before seniors leave on internship, they will have completed a full play entirely directed and run by them. 

“It is an extremely rewarding experience,” Goldshore said. 

Samantha Edwards ’24 enjoys the process of creating the one act performances. It is an experience that is more laid back and interactive than preparing for a normal large show, such as Twelfth Night. 

“Acting in one act is very lowkey compared to the other players’ shows,” Edwards said. “The rehearsal process is way less of a commitment and it’s a fun experience that everyone can participate in and you become super close with the actors and director.”

(Left to right) Eoin Cuddy ’23, Rohan Narang ’23, Sam Pirkl ’23 and Ari Perkins ’23 come together as official 2023 Spring season captains at the annual preseason meeting.
Rugby players prepare for highly anticipated season
Reuse: The impact of streaming services and Covid are leading to empty movie theaters across the country from the lack of moviegoers.
Movie Theaters lose customers, risk closing
Senior year can be very intimidating for many students. In this podcast, Conn and Gillman are joined by members of the class of 2023 to discuss their biggest obstacles as first semester seniors, as well as to offer advice on how to navigate and overcome these challenges.
Seniors advise juniors through first semester senior year
“Home Alone 2” provides entertainment for viewers this holiday season with Kevin’s impeccable comedic timing and quick thinking.
A (likely) controversial guide to the best (and worst) Christmas movies