The final four: workout songs, guaranteed record-breakers

As Spotify’s motivating playlists further disappoint, here are four hits that are sure to break your record no matter the workout.

With your heart beating, legs racing, music blasting and sweat dripping down your face, you’re so close to beating your record time… when Spotify’s noteworthy “Workout Mix” lets you down with slow-paced, nostalgic 80s music. It happens to the best of us. To diversify your workout queue, here are four workout songs that I swear by.

First is your traditional “Lose Yourself,” by Eminem. The “8 Mile” theme song is an iconic one for Marshall Mathers fans. Describing Eminem’s transition from living in a trailer park in Michigan to signing with Dr. Dre, it’s incredibly motivating with an incredible background riff on electric guitar. Specifically staying on the theme of perseverance, the song explains the ability to accomplish your dreams in life despite the home you came from or what others say. I particularly appreciate this song while running due to the upbeat tenor.

The second song is “Suplexes Inside of Complexes and Duplexes” by Mac Miller. I love this particular artist as his journey through the rap genre is particularly interesting, in addition to his rise to fame and increased appreciation after his death. The minor chords make it a powerful song despite its slow pace. Miller’s voiceover provides a fantastical-like effect during the minor key introduction, a tribute to his art in producing. The song makes continuous references to old films, a personal touch of Miller’s. The detail that makes this song so motivating for working out is Miller’s questioning of reality due to his rapid rise to fame. He projects his questioning of everyday values and morals upon the listener, encouraging them to push natural boundaries, a quality I appreciate in my workout mix.

Third, is “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes. Including a famous guitar riff, this iconic tribute to rock and roll is an instant recommendation. The song is based solely on the metaphor of one individual conquering a seven-nation army. Initially created due to Jack White confusing Salvation Army with a Seven Nation Army, its purpose was to convey the human impulse to gossip through sound. With jealousy in each note of the song, “Seven Nation Army”’s tune screams to push yourself, being a must-have on my workout mix.

Lastly, is “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera. Specifically catering to female empowerment, I always get a kick out of this 2000s tribute. After a minor setback transforming into a major comeback from a failed relationship, Aguilera proudly thanks her ex for teaching her true emotional perseverance. Aguilera explains how she has become “Stronger,” due to her past relationship, which ultimately applies to pretty much any setback, which is why this song motivates me while running or lifting.

All of these songs encourage change and perseverance, a common goal of those who go to the gym and workout. If you have been struggling to find a workout playlist that caters to you, Eminem, Miller, The White Stripes and Aguilera are sure to motivate you further the next time you visit the gym.