Seniors reflect on lessons learned throughout the Invest Yourself Fair

After senior year, many students are leaving their homes and venturing out to different places. This is the first real taste of independence for many people. Making decisions about nutrition, social events, finances and relationships can be overwhelming and difficult. Fortunately, the Invest Yourself Fair covered these aspects to provide advice for students and help them adjust to these changes in the upcoming year.

Seniors participated in the Invest Yourself Fair on April 5. The day consisted of seminars about nutrition and sexual assault prevention, watching a film about mixing medications with alcohol and an interactive component that taught students how to prioritize their money. The purpose for the day was to help students prepare for their future and learn helpful tips that can be used towards college or whatever seniors’ plans are after high school.

“This fantastic program will engage the senior class of 2023 in a myriad of opportunities to explore topics around financial health and wellness,” James Farnen, Assistant Principal for seniors, said in an email addressed to the class of 2023. “This Invest in Yourself day coupled with the Senior Internship Program in May have been designed and implemented to support our seniors for life beyond high school.”

In the gymnasium, seniors used the app, Bite of Reality 2, to generate real life situations regarding finances. Seniors chose their career which then created their salary, and from there they practiced putting some of their money into savings. Seniors then got to walk around and go to different stations to buy housing, furniture, wifi, electronic devices, pets, beauty packages, vacations and more. Throughout the simulation, seniors could be alerted with different events that could either increase or decrease their balance. For example, having to get a present for your mom’s birthday.

Dylan Halky ’23 thought that these unpredictable alerts were a helpful addition to the activity because it resembled how the real world works.

“This activity is probably my favorite out of the day because it feels the most realistic and will help me the most in the future,” Halky said. “I had gotten a few alerts throughout it where I either gained or lost money. It taught me how it is always good to save extra money in case of emergencies or things you cannot control.”