Seniors reflect on college early decision results period

Early decision results release in mid-December. Seniors that get accepted to their top choice college are bound to attend that school.

Mid-December can be a bittersweet time for seniors. It’s a period of anticipation leading to either excitement or disappointment. Mid-December is early decision results season, aka when seniors receive their college decisions from their top choice schools. It is a decision that is somewhat indicative of their future, causing pressure to build as students wait for their results.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited to see other people get into college more than myself,” Ellery Vishno ’23 said. “Just because I like seeing other people succeed.”

As some people wait, they can find other things to do to kill the time.

“I’m trying to keep myself busy as much as I can by doing things with friends and family and exercising,” Zoe Simonte ’23 said, “so I reduce stress in the next week until I find out.”

Many seniors choose to apply early to their top choice school because, according to Ivywise, the acceptance rate is higher. For example, Brown University’s acceptance rate for early decision is 15.9% compared to 5.4% overall admissions rate. However, since early decision is binding, some seniors don’t choose this path.

“Because there are many schools I like and would like to go to, not just one,” Caleigh Coughlin ’23 said, “I feel like for me personally, keeping my options open when it comes to colleges is the best idea.”

At the end of the day, mid-December is approaching. Regardless of feelings of stress or anticipation, these decisions will be coming back and seniors must face these choices.

“I decided to just throw a school out there and if I get in,” Vishno said, “then I’ll be super excited, and if I don’t, I’ll end up where I need to be.”