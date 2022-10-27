Staples ranks highly for SAT scores

Westport public schools ranked within the top two for both writing and math according to the average score of all 2022 SATs

Staples ranked the first for schools with the highest SAT math scores and second for reading and writing, as assessed by Patch, a local news website. Student scores ranged with an average score of 618 out of 800 for math and 604 out of 800 on reading and writing.

“The tremendous parent involvement and focus on education is also a significant factor when looking at how the entire school community can raise the bar at a school or regional level,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr said.

The ranking this year is an improvement from last school year where USNews ranked Staples fifth in Connecticut based on their composite SAT scores from the April 2022 in school SAT.

The rankings by Patch is not the only recognition Staples has received for education quality this year as Staples was ranked the number one public school in Connecticut by Niche this school year.

“I always knew Staples was a top school in our area but I didn’t realize we had been ranked so highly for some things,” Dylan Dwyer ’23 said.

Though Staples has received recognition for its education quality, Thomas is trying to further improve the school.

“We are always looking to evolve and improve areas where we feel we can,” Thomas said.“Whether it is looking at STEAM courses, emotional intelligence and our club offerings.”