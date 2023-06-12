Link Crew tours ease nerves of incoming freshman

Link Crew is a student mentorship program run by English teacher Jamie Pacuk, physical education instructor Jeff Doornweerd and special education teacher Lauren Manosh. In August, mentors will contact their small group of rising freshmen and the students’ parents before beginning additional orientation tours.

The first day of school always comes with feelings of unease and anxiety. But the first day is even more intimidating when walking into a completely new school. As an incoming freshman, entering a large school full of unknown students, teachers and classrooms only heightens these feelings. But when you are already familiar with the school’s atmosphere and some of the upperclassmen, there is a sense of ease and comfort.

On May 25, the eighth graders from Bedford and Coleytown Middle School toured Staples High School. Link Crew leaders led these tours and in the Field House, where the eighth graders were able to partake in a club fair. Link Crew also ran an assembly in the auditorium where they heard from Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., Assistant Principal for the incoming freshman James Farnen and Link Crew representatives.

Luke Cooper ’27, an eighth grader at Coleytown Middle School, says that the tour was valuable as it helped ease his nerves of the upcoming school year.

“Going around on the tour was really helpful to get to know the building and see the layout of the school and where my classes would be,” Cooper said.

Beginning in late August, Link Crew leaders and members will lead freshman orientation. This includes playing interactive get-to-know-you activities with their Connections class and getting a more in-depth tour of the school.

According to Link Crew leader Raquel Dembin ’24, the tours ran smoothly and the incoming freshman seemed very eager to ask questions and get to know Staples.

“It was great for me to be there to help them navigate the school and answer questions that were giving them anxiety,” Dembin said. “The reason I joined Link Crew is to help students who are coming into Staples de-stress, as going into a big school with all new people who are so much older than you can be extremely intimidating.”

Link Crew Advisor and Physical Education teacher Jeffery Doornweerd explains that a lot of preparation and communication goes into facilitating this event, but it was all worth it to provide this critical day for the 8th graders.

“We had a lot of positive feedback from the middle school teachers and students as well as the Link Crew mentors,” Doornweerd said. “If I had to pick a best part it would be seeing the middle school students start to create and form relationships with some of the Link Crew mentors.”