Connections classes give back through Holiday Bear Project

The Holiday Bear Project aims to give underprivileged children from Connecticut gifts to make their holiday season the best it can be.

A duffle bag filled with presents: sounds like every kid’s dream. But for these kids, receiving this bag means something more. If it weren’t for The Holiday Bear project, many children in Connecticut would be left without gifts for the holiday season.

With a goal to give back to those in need and perpetuate selflessness, the Holiday Bear Project nominates underprivileged children from various schools in Connecticut to receive a bag filled with gifts for the holidays. Teachers, along with other community members, sponsor one child and put together a bag filled with items from a wishlist to deliver as the holidays approach.

The Project was introduced to Staples by math teacher Stacy Delmhorst and is continued in many connections classes and regular courses as the holiday season nears.

Delmhorst started participating in The Holiday Bear Project with her son and daughter. She has been involved for six years and is now the Co-President of the Westport Education Association. She began to think of how she could fulfill the child’s whole wishlist and eventually brought the idea to staples.

“At that time, Staples was focusing on ‘kindness with sincerity,’” Delmhorst said. “I figured there was no better way to show this than to do a project such as this, where the only reward given was knowing that you helped a child in need.”

She believes that giving back to underprivileged children shows students the holidays from a different reality, one where basic necessities aren’t expected or received.

“It is important to recognize that 15-20 minutes away from where we sit in school, they [the students] have peers who really need their help,” Delmhorst said.

Along with Delmhorst, Kaela Cohen ’25 is participating in the project with her connections class. She understands the excitement the kids have around the holidays and is thankful to be a part of that.

“I think it’s really important to be able to partake in the joy of the holiday season, and I always looked forward to this time of year as a kid,” Cohen said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to contribute to their experience and to help kids in need.”

Lucas Ceballos-Cala ’25 is also taking part in the project, and he got his “adopted “child a set of books, knowing that having fun activities to do during the holiday season is important.

“I know the power of stories and the importance of reading’s effect on young children,” Ceballos-Cala said. “I think that it’s especially important during the holiday season and will give the children more opportunities to have an enjoyable and memorable experience.”