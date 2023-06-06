My dream school is not yours; and that’s ok!

Statistics for both community colleges, and 4-6 year undergrad universities, show that the graduation rates are not too far off. Grpahic by Nile Jean ’24

I remember proudly mentioning to one of my friends that one of my closest family members would be heading off to community college in the spring. To my surprise, I was met with a comical gaze that just radiated elitism: “How are you proud of that?” they said to my dismay. I was bewildered because any type of higher education should be rightfully sought after, but apparently, I was wrong. In that moment I realized that there was an extremely negative bias towards attending community colleges.

It’s okay to want to succeed, but the belief that someone is lesser just because they didn’t get into a school that’s in the top 50% is something that we as a school need to work on.

Community college is often looked down upon, but it is a great resource for people who may have economic issues. It gives families more flexibility, and allows people to gain a higher education while not having to worry about paying off student loans after college.

According to both Unmudl and crossrivertheraphy.com, the average cost of tuition and fees at a community college is $3,730 per year. Community college students save an average of $16,000 on tuition compared to students who attend four-year universities. Furthermore, 36% of community college students attend school tuition-free, and around 62% of community college students receive financial aid.

As a junior myself, I believe that it is stressful enough to deal with the constant onslaught of standardized and AP tests coupled with the stressful college application process. I think that one of the main drivers of stigmatization is the competitive atmosphere of Staples. For example, someone who does well in a specific area of study may belittle others that don’t do as well. I have seen this firsthand, when people compete against one another just to try and one up the other person.

I think that one of the biggest and most admirable things you can do is go to college, and however one can get there is an impressive feat.

Whether you are going to community college or an Ivy, you should be proud of yourself. For most, college is a privilege, not a right. So, it doesn’t matter if you’re going to Harvard or Housatonic Community College, celebrating one’s accomplishments should be something held in high esteem.