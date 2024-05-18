Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
This is the chair I was in when the earthquake took place, and I was distracted by my technological device.
Earthquake FOMO is real
Despite the fact that many juniors complain about their walk to the unofficial junior parking lot, Wakeman Field, the past year of parking there has taught me numerous invaluable life lessons and granted me many social and health benefits.
It’s really not that bad: an ode to my walk to Wakeman
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.
Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse
Camryn Harris ’24 dances her way across the world; she participated in many local competitions at the age of five to get ready for the world competitions she attends now. (Photo contributed by Camryn Harris ’24)
Camryn Harris ’24 reveals impact of Irish dancing career
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Eitan Eiger ’24 finally got his target, Flora Williams ’24, after camping out in front of her house for 45 minutes before school started.
Staying undercover: what seniors are doing to stay in senior assassin
The Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run was initiated this year by Alexis Krenzer ’25. The day consisted of treats, races and over $5000 being donated that will go towards helping the college tuition of Staples graduates.
Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run energizes community, spreads hope
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat, and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On May 4, students have the option to reassess themselves on the SAT, following the one provided by the school.
Students prepare for upcoming SAT, provide study tips
As the school year comes to a close, seniors anticipate their internships. Many seniors plan to work at a school, while others are eager to help out at local businesses or other places in Westport.
Senior internships generate excitement, anticipation
Eitan Eiger ’24 finally got his target, Flora Williams ’24, after camping out in front of her house for 45 minutes before school started.
Staying undercover: what seniors are doing to stay in senior assassin
The Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run was initiated this year by Alexis Krenzer ’25. The day consisted of treats, races and over $5000 being donated that will go towards helping the college tuition of Staples graduates.
Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run energizes community, spreads hope
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat, and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On May 4, students have the option to reassess themselves on the SAT, following the one provided by the school.
Students prepare for upcoming SAT, provide study tips
As the school year comes to a close, seniors anticipate their internships. Many seniors plan to work at a school, while others are eager to help out at local businesses or other places in Westport.
Senior internships generate excitement, anticipation
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
Inklings Wordle 5/6/24
Inklings’ Wordle 5/6/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Earthquake FOMO is real

Nash Teran ’25, Staff WriterMay 18, 2024
This is the chair I was in when the earthquake took place, and I was distracted by my technological device.
Nash Teran ’25
This is the chair I was in when the earthquake took place, and I was distracted by my technological device.

I walked into my third period class like any other day and took my seat. The class consisted of me mostly keeping my eyes glued to my computer screen and rigorously completing work for my class. It was one of those classes where the students surrounding me and I were dead silent, and the closest thing to noise I could hear was the clicking of people’s keyboards. 

When the bell rang my classmates and I all rushed to grab our phones from the phone holders. I scrolled through my phone, checking if there was anything I missed. And while checking my notifications is usually un-suspenseful, this time I saw a message that caught me off guard. It was from my dad- “Did you feel the earthquake?? Are you ok??” 

I had to re-read the message a couple of times to process it.  “What earthquake?” I thought.

Then, my phone started buzzing non-stop, with my friends posting on their Snapchat stories about the earthquake. I couldn’t make sense of it.  How did everyone feel about the earthquake except me?

As I walked into my next classroom, it seemed like everyone was talking about it. My teacher told the suspenseful story about how she was in the library when she felt the table shake, and as she looked around she saw the bookshelves shaking as well. Many students started sharing their stories as well.

How is it possible that I missed an earthquake TWICE?

— Nash Teran ’25

Later that day, at home scrolling through my phone, my friends started posting their stories- again. Without thinking too much of it, I clicked on the stories, and what I saw made my jaw DROP. ‘Omg guys, another earthquake’ I read.  The town had experienced the aftershocks, and I, once again, missed the cataclysmic event.

I know it’s been a while since the earth moved here in Westport, but I still think about it, and ask myself repeatedly: how is it possible that I missed an earthquake TWICE?

I’ve come up with only one possible explanation: technology.Each time the earth shuddered, I had either been typing on my computer, or mindlessly scrolling through short video clips of meme videos. 

I missed earthquakes because I let screens consume my time and attention. So, that made me think: what else have I been missing?  I wonder.

Related Stories
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The Humane Society’s production of “Save Ralph” emotionally defines the detriments of animal testing through the experiences of lovable rabbit Ralph, who has suffered critical injuries and harmful abuse in his career as a tester.
Humane Society successfully exposes detrimental nature of animal testing with new short film ‘Save Ralph’
Disaster Artist pays tribute to the best worst movie of all time
Disaster Artist pays tribute to the best worst movie of all time
Elle Vail ’23 satirically provides her insight upon this year’s junior prom dresses on the Paris Hilton’s “hot or not” spectrum.
Junior Prom Dresses: Hot or Not Satire
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Despite the fact that many juniors complain about their walk to the unofficial junior parking lot, Wakeman Field, the past year of parking there has taught me numerous invaluable life lessons and granted me many social and health benefits.
It’s really not that bad: an ode to my walk to Wakeman
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *