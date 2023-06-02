Wilton High School’s elimination of final exams means Staples should follow suit

Students are faced with several final exams to study for simultaneously as the year comes to a close and final exams week begins.

Gathering every test, homework assignment and note sheet from the past 10 months to prepare for finals is a stress like no other. The end of the year brings an overwhelming sense of dread as students manage at least five back-to-back assessments with dense information and extremely high stakes.

As if each unit test and quiz wasn’t hard enough, remembering each detail of the countless topics discussed in class results in a hellish studying week. As finals week countdown fast approaches, my mental health rapidly deteriorates due to rotting away in the Westport Public Library 9 a.m. to 5 a.m, filling up my entire weekend.

But, while we study non-stop for the last two weeks of school, Wilton High School students get the pleasure of easing into summer without finals. I could only imagine the pure excitement of those students as they walk the halls relatively care-free in comparison to the torture students with finals face. “ After all the hard work exhibited over a grueling 10 months, it’s only fair to end the year calmly and without additional testing.” — Zoe Alpert ‘25

Wilton High School no longer administers required final exams. According to The Forum, Wilton’s student run publication, in 2021 midterms and finals were canceled due to COVID-19. The following years, the school decided to remain consistent with that decision.

It’s a widely known fact that Staples students put themselves under ridiculous amounts of pressure with sports, homework and constant studying, and having finals only heightens that. I desperately wish Staples would follow suit to Wilton’s elimination of finals because I truly believe this would dramatically benefit students and give them a sense of relief.

To reduce student stress at the end of the year and allow students to have a well-earned peaceful last two weeks anticipating summer vacation, Staples High School should no longer require students to take final exams.

To reduce student stress at the end of the year and allow students to have a well-earned peaceful last two weeks anticipating summer vacation, Staples High School should no longer require students to take final exams.