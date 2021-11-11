Slice of Saugatuck spices up Westport
Slice of Saugatuck is a tradition that unites the Westport community and supports local businesses. It is the perfect afternoon for family fun, delicious food samples and live music. There were 25 restaurants and 23 retail stores on the tasting list. While the festival was outdoors with plenty of space, it was advised to wear a mask if unable to be socially distanced.
