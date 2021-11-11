Slice of Saugatuck spices up Westport

Slice of Saugatuck is a tradition that unites the Westport community and supports local businesses. It is the perfect afternoon for family fun, delicious food samples and live music. There were 25 restaurants and 23 retail stores on the tasting list. While the festival was outdoors with plenty of space, it was advised to wear a mask if unable to be socially distanced.

Photo by Gabi Gerig '23 The Slice of Saugatuck Festival in Westport, Connecticut was on Sep. 25 from 2-5 p.m. It spread out across three streets: Railroad Place, Saugatuck Avenue, and Riverside Avenue. Tickets cost $15, $25 for two adults and $5 for children. If a person visited 10 or more venues, they were eligible to win one of many $25 gift certificates in a raffle.