Slow and steady: Mack Haymond gains perspective after Kilimanjaro climb

Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
The assessment makeup center is open to students after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students utilize assessment makeup center after school hours
After three weeks of no speaker, the House of Representatives elected Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana after beating Democrat Hakeem Jefferies of New York in a 220-209 vote on Oct. 25. The former speaker, Kevin McCarhty was voted out by his colleagues on Oct. 3 after striking a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.
BREAKING NEWS: Republican Mike Johnson elected as Speaker of the House after three weeks of vacancy
The flags of Israel and Palestine (top to bottom) next to each other to show the solidarity between them that many are seeking.
Israel and Palestine’s complicated history makes it difficult for some to pinpoint who is at fault.
Quarter one is the most difficult for many students, and many stress out about and struggle to maintain a good first quarter grade.
The quarter one conundrum; strategies to succeed when faced with the most difficult part of the year
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.
New age cutoff for kindergarteners will equalize kids on social, educational levels
The annual celebration of Halloween can be navigated with advice on specific Westport hot-spots and uniquely decorated streets.
Navigating best 3 Westport Halloween havens
After more than four days of hiking, Haymond takes in the breathtaking view at Uhuru Peak, the highest Kilimanjaro peak.
Slow and steady: Mack Haymond gains perspective after Kilimanjaro climb
Kayla Damiano ’25 logs into Scoir.
From Naviance to Scoir: Staples Adopts a New, Smoother Website for Student College Admission Process.
At the Chabad shabbat ceremony, these candles were lit in memorial for the lives lost in Israel, and stayed lit for the duration of the service.
What is Westport Doing to Support Israel?
This is inside The Porch which is only a short walk from Staples High school. The spot provides a quiet environment that has both indoor and outdoor seating. However, if you want to study at The Porch, get there right after school because it closes at 4 p.m.
Best places to study around Westport—not the library
The graphic provides an example of what Connections looks like. The four white boxes would all have words that associate them together, apart from the other boxes. If the four groupings are correct, the player wins the game.
A sweeping epidemic: New York Times games
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
Pumpkin Pass or Pumpkin Smash? The best (and worst) of Trader Joe’s specialty fall items
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
10 SAT tests that were printed out to help with studying. Each full test above takes 3 hours to complete, so taking each of these 10 tests would amount to 30 hours of studying.
My View of the SAT as a Staples’ Student
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings’ Wordle 10/31/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Slow and steady: Mack Haymond gains perspective after Kilimanjaro climb

Talia Varsano, Paper Managing EditorOctober 27, 2023
After more than four days of hiking, Haymond takes in the breathtaking view at Uhuru Peak, the highest Kilimanjaro peak.

This past July, as Mack Haymond ’25 hiked to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa, he recited “poli poli,”- “slow slow” in Swahili.

“It’s the idea to take things step by step and you’re going to

get to where you need to be,” Haymond said. 

This summer, he went on a three week service trip with a teen-exploring company, Overland. He joined 11 teens from around the world to explore Tanzania, volunteer at a children’s center, participate in a walking safari and end the journey by taking on the six day Mount Kilimanjaro climb. Culture and perspective would be the prominent insights Haymond took from his summer experiences. 

“After coming home from the trip, living my life now, I don’t try to rush everything,” Haymond said. “This mindset has helped to alleviate a lot of stress from my life because I just know, if I just go “poli, poli”, I’m gonna get there.”

 Even though Haymond found the mountain’s elevation to be intimidating, ultimately, this proved to be the most rewarding aspect of the hike. The higher you go up, the harder it is to breathe. Haymond said that taking it slow and having controlled breathing helps make the hike more manageable.

“If I can get to the top of Africa, then I can do anything that I have to do in school,” Haymond said, “because when I was up there, I remember thinking I made it. I made it where few people have been, so now I can do anything.” 

Typically, everyone who climbs the mountain goes with a climbing company. In addition to the group being led by six guides, there were 40 porters, all Tanzanians, who

carried necessary camping supplies to every camp site up the mountain. They’re so important to the culture, Haymond explained, that if you choose to forgo their engagement in the trip, some climbing companies will charge you a fee. 

It’s the idea to take things step by step and you’re going to get to where you need to be

— Haymond

Haymond said some of the most memorable interactions he shared with the locals were with the head guide, Tony Blaire, a 20 year veteran of Kilimanjaro. While reciting “poli poli”, he encouraged Haymond’s group up the final summit push, a roughly eight hour hike to the top of the mountain. 

“There were five other head guides, but Tony Blair, he made it happen,” Haymond said. “He was constantly there for us and made all of us feel like we could do it. The insights that he had about the climb and his history with climbing were fantastic.” 

There were other experiences through the course of the trip that demonstrated the importance of culture and respect. For example, during a lesson from Mama Elda at the Living Water Children’s Center, Haymond learned that Tanzanian culture places a strong emphasis on greetings. 

“In the lesson, we learned many different

ways to say hello to everybody,” Haymond said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re talking to, or what the situation is, you’re expected to greet them. It was amazing how much their culture is focused on people talking and being together.” 

Haymond described that in many Tanzanian cultures, everything moves slower. He described an experience with Mama Elda, who also taught the group Swahili for two days. 

“The whole idea is that everything is on ‘Africa time’,” Haymond said. “For instance, on the first full day [of the trip], our teacher (Mama Elda) arrived an hour and a half late because she had something to do. But when she was there, she gave us her full attention. It’s more about going with the flow, something we could adapt to more in Western culture, to live the moment with each other.”

Haymond is not settling for this experience and climb, but rather, is focused on future experiences as he tackles new heights. 

“I’m going to climb a smaller mountain in either Washington State or Mont Blanc in Switzerland. After that, I’ll consider Denali, and then eventually work my way towards Everest.”

According to Niche, Staples no longer deserved the number one spot for public high schools in Connecticut, as the lack diversity
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
Tishia Darmawan ’24 has found that while quarter one senior year does involve pressures such as grades that will need to be submitted to colleges, she has also found that the overall atmosphere and social scene has been going great.
Students reflect on first quarter of school year
Zucca Gastrobar, located near the Westport train station, has opened and is ready for dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery.
Zucca Gastrobar serves up Italian excellence in Westport
The Nile Virus is not the first mosquito related virus to spread in Connecticut in recent years. Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika Virus have both also had a Connecticut presence.
Advisory warning: Nile virus-infected mosquitos spread across Westport
On the first day of the 2023 school year, freshmen students arrived at 8 a.m. like usual, while sophomores, juniors and seniors began their school day at 12:30 p.m.
Students anticipate new school year traditions, opportunities
Even though I am half Thai, I often feel like I don’t have a right to say I am as I am not “Asian enough.” I don’t speak Thai, I don’t know that much about the culture and I was born and raised in the U.S. These reasons make me feel as if I am an imposter when I say that I am biracial.
Embracing biracial identity involves conversation, acceptance
