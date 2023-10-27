Join the discussion.

Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
The assessment makeup center is open to students after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students utilize assessment makeup center after school hours
After three weeks of no speaker, the House of Representatives elected Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana after beating Democrat Hakeem Jefferies of New York in a 220-209 vote on Oct. 25. The former speaker, Kevin McCarhty was voted out by his colleagues on Oct. 3 after striking a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.
BREAKING NEWS: Republican Mike Johnson elected as Speaker of the House after three weeks of vacancy
The flags of Israel and Palestine (top to bottom) next to each other to show the solidarity between them that many are seeking.
Israel and Palestine’s complicated history makes it difficult for some to pinpoint who is at fault.
Quarter one is the most difficult for many students, and many stress out about and struggle to maintain a good first quarter grade.
The quarter one conundrum; strategies to succeed when faced with the most difficult part of the year
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.
New age cutoff for kindergarteners will equalize kids on social, educational levels
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
The annual celebration of Halloween can be navigated with advice on specific Westport hot-spots and uniquely decorated streets.
Navigating best 3 Westport Halloween havens
After more than four days of hiking, Haymond takes in the breathtaking view at Uhuru Peak, the highest Kilimanjaro peak.
Slow and steady: Mack Haymond gains perspective after Kilimanjaro climb
Kayla Damiano ’25 logs into Scoir.
From Naviance to Scoir: Staples Adopts a New, Smoother Website for Student College Admission Process.
At the Chabad shabbat ceremony, these candles were lit in memorial for the lives lost in Israel, and stayed lit for the duration of the service.
What is Westport Doing to Support Israel?
This is inside The Porch which is only a short walk from Staples High school. The spot provides a quiet environment that has both indoor and outdoor seating. However, if you want to study at The Porch, get there right after school because it closes at 4 p.m.
Best places to study around Westport—not the library
The graphic provides an example of what Connections looks like. The four white boxes would all have words that associate them together, apart from the other boxes. If the four groupings are correct, the player wins the game.
A sweeping epidemic: New York Times games
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
Pumpkin Pass or Pumpkin Smash? The best (and worst) of Trader Joe’s specialty fall items
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie curates unique cinematic experience
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Staples community samples uncommon halloween candies
Spirit Week fosters upperclassmen Staples appreciation
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie curates unique cinematic experience
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
Staples community samples uncommon halloween candies
Spirit Week fosters upperclassmen Staples appreciation
10 SAT tests that were printed out to help with studying. Each full test above takes 3 hours to complete, so taking each of these 10 tests would amount to 30 hours of studying.
My View of the SAT as a Staples’ Student
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings’ Wordle 10/31/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Hannah Salpeter ’25, Staff WriterOctober 27, 2023
Hannah Salpeter ’25
There’s often controversy over which quarter of the school year is most difficult, but I can assure you there is a right answer. During the first quarter of the year most students, including myself, find the adjustment into new courses to be a major struggle. Sometimes, I’ll find that a class ends up easier than expected, but more often than not I find myself in classes that are truly difficult and time consuming. 

My quarter one experience goes something like this: at the beginning of the quarter , I’ll get a not-so-pleasant surprise in PowerSchool as a result of a, shall we say, ‘interesting’ test. I then come to the realization that I need to do major damage control, and will be hard at work to get my grade back up.

With the quarter coming to a close, here are some ways I always find helpful to combat bad grades for the second quarter and fight off first quarter fatigue. 

The most important thing is to keep up with homework. I like to create a ‘plan of attack,’ which is  a master list of everything I need to get done that’s categorized by priority and due date. For example, I tend to highlight the things due the next day so I know what needs to get done that night. The specifics of this list can change from person to person, but regardless, having every assignment written down helps me visualize what needs to get done and prevents me from forgetting to do certain tasks.

Sometimes, I’ll find that a class ends up easier than expected, but more often than not I find myself in classes that are truly difficult and time consuming.

— Hannah Salpeter ’25

Organization is key to staying on top of work, and it’s important for me to give all my notes, handouts, and tests a designated place such as a folder or binder. And no, this does not mean shoving every paper ever received into one pocket of a folder. I like to give each class its own section and keep papers in chronological order or separate them by unit. 

The most important factor, however, is time management. The two dreaded words we all know and hate. Fighting the urge to procrastinate and wait to the very last second to complete our work is a battle we are constantly fighting, and seemingly one that I am constantly losing. There are many ways to prevent procrastination, and different strategies to effectively get work done with busy schedules. My personal favorite being to complete my easier tasks right away, then slowly chip at larger assignments over time. Another example of one is making checklists and completing homework as soon as it is assigned.  

My final piece of advice would be to meet with your teachers. They know the class best and if you have questions, chances are they can give you the best answers. It can never hurt to get clarification before a big test, or revisions on an essay. 

Small things like this can help boost your grade significantly over time. Though these tips get my stamp of approval, whether you use these specific strategies or not is up to you and how you function best. As we exit this treacherous quarter, I wish you the best of luck in the remainder of the year.

Hannah Salpeter ’25, Staff Writer
Hannah Salpeter ’25 joined Inklings as a staff writer this year in search of a community.  “I kept seeing the paper and hearing about the community. I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Salpeter said.  Salpeter is an athlete as well as the secretary of both Donations For People & Pets and Tri-M. Salpeter is also a member of numerous different clubs, yet Salpeter has taken Advanced Journalism for a different experience.  “This class is so special and definitely isn’t like any other class at Staples,” Salpeter said. “I love being a part of this wonderful experience.” 
