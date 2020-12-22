‘Winter Wondergram’ virtual holiday cards help arts community, provide fun escape

Phoebe Miller ’23
December 22, 2020

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1evLvEUm6rmylAZ_kKGVRi60OwNKunnRc/view?usp=sharing

The Winter Windergram holiday cards were created by Holly Weiss and Scott Weinstein, and based in Chicago, and are created by a team of about 20 people, with the cards available for purchase anywhere in the world.
(Phoebe Miller ’23)
Some of the characters for the cards include the Vacationing Elf, the Corny Hallmark Heroine and Kevin the Home Alone Kid, with artists that are based in Florida, Hawaii and California.
(Phoebe Miller ’23)