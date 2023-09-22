Advisory warning: Nile virus-infected mosquitos spread across Westport

Rylie Cordella ’25 The Nile Virus is not the first mosquito related virus to spread in Connecticut in recent years. Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika Virus have both also had a Connecticut presence.

Aspetuck Health District of Westport released an advisory on Sept. 7 warning residents of an increasing rate of mosquitoes with Nile Virus. The advisory focuses on infected mosquitoes found in Westport and predictions are that they will continue to increase.

Although this isn’t the first time a mosquito-related virus has spread in Connecticut, there is a growing concern that infected mosquitoes are increasing at a higher and faster rate this year, increasing the potential for human exposure. The Nile Virus has been detected in Connecticut for decades, but the weather conditions are allowing them to thrive before the first frost ends local mosquito season.

“I like to do a lot of things outdoors like walk my dog, bike ride and take walks with friends,” Josephine Lewertoph ’27 said. “There’s probably not any precautions that are convenient or will fully prevent it.”

There are a variety of symptoms, such as severe headaches, high fever, muscle weakness, and disorientation. The virus is more severe for the elderly, but most people make a full recovery. Mosquitoes carry the virus after getting it from birds, but to get the illness, you must be bitten by a mosquito with the virus directly.

“I usually get a lot of mosquito bites,” Ashlyn Frey ’26 said. “I definitely need to be more cautious now.”

The health district advised taking precautions such as limiting outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, applying repellent, wearing layers when outside, covering swimming pools, emptying trash and recycling cans, and avoiding over-watering lawns.“There is no need to panic,” Mark A.R. Cooper, Director of Health for Aspetuck Health district, said in the advisory, “Just take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.”