TAG’s wellness fair promotes comfort, community

At the wellness fair, students were able to participate in activities such as Jenga, guessing games and more. Upon entering the fair, there was a table filled with prizes, beads and decorations for students to win after walking through the vendors.

Staples students are rarely given the opportunity to learn valuable material in a setting away from the classroom. Many students learn better through hands-on activities that promote a sense of comfort and assurance in times of distress. Teen Awareness Group provided this opportunity with an event on May 10.

The Teen Awareness Group (TAG) hosted “Get Real Day,” consisting of a panel of various speakers along with a wellness fair. Two waves of students filed into the auditorium and were able to listen to four speakers: Neha Sharma, Jamiya Richardson, Dez Chapman and Ben Fitzgerald, all from multiple volunteer organizations.

Additionally, during the lunch period, 23 vendors set up their stations, each having unique activities or games relating to wellness, mental health or substance abuse.

“ It’s a fun and interactive way to learn about local resources and educational materials about wellness.” — TAG advisor Ally Kernan

The vendors, a few including the Yale Mood disorder research program, The Rowan Center and Positive Directions, provided students with activities to complete at their tables. In return, the students received a stamp on their passport. When students filled their passports with six stamps, they were able to bring their papers to the TAG table at the front of the fair to win a pop-it keychain or a bracelet. If students went to 12 or more vendors, they were able to win a pop-it keychain as well as an entry in a raffle consisting of gift cards and other prizes promoting wellness.

TAG advisor Ally Kernan oversaw the planning of the wellness fair and appreciates the awareness that it offered to the Staples community.

“I think it’s important for students to experience Get Real Day,” Kernan said. “It’s a fun and interactive way to learn about local resources and educational materials about wellness.”

The wellness fair drew large amounts of traffic from both students and even many teachers who were curious to walk through the fair in order to better understand TAG’s message.

“It was a really fun experience, getting to walk around and learn about each resource, as Staples doesn’t do events like this very often,” Lucy Barney ’25 said. “I got 12 stamps and was entered into the raffle and also got a pop-it.”

TAG members had been planning the event for months, contacting local vendors, finding sponsors and making sure everything ran smoothly.

“ I’m extremely happy about the turn out, and I am so proud of TAG for stepping up to organize this important event,” TAG member Raquel Dembin ’24 said.

Even for those who have never participated in something like this, it was comforting to know that all of these resources were within their reach.

“I usually stay in the cafeteria for lunch, but I decided to visit the stations at the wellness fair,” Zahra Avdiu ’26 said. “Everyone there was really welcoming, and my friends and I had an overall fun time.”