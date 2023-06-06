Juniors take mandatory NGSS science test

The library was closed from 8pm-1pm from Tuesday to Thursday last week for testing, as well as certain rooms around the building. Photo by Nile Jean ’24.

From May 30 through June 1, all juniors were required to take the NGSS (Next Generation Science Standards) test.The test is one of the few standardized tests Staples students must take to graduate, including the SAT. The test, administered to all 11th graders, runs over the course of three days to ensure all students have a fair and optimal two hours to take the test.

Students with last names starting with A-E took the test on Tuesday from 8-10 A.M., while students with the last name F-K took it Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. On Wednesday, students with L-P last names took the test from 8-10 a.m, while students with Q-Z last names took it from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Students who failed to take the test on either of those two days, could take the test on Thursday. The test was two hours long, but students had the option of leaving early if they completed the test before the time was up.

The test features topics from every major subject of science taught at Staples, including, but not limited to,biology, chemistry and physics. The test serves as a benchmark evaluation of the school’s competency to teach science across the board. While the scores do not matter for any specific student, they show how the school stands regarding other schools in the science department

According to some students, the test wasn’t too hard due to the remissive conditions.

“I thought that the test was pretty good, all you really needed to know was a little bit of chemistry and physics,” Nico De Munck ’24 said. “It was a lot of common sense, it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day, only matters for the school really.”