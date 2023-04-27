Surprise change of science lunch wave leaves Staples community confused

Staples students were left confused as to why science classes’ lunch wave was changed from wave one to three.

Staples administrators changed the lunch wave period from first to third on April 24 for students who have science classes during the lunch wave. Students were left confused as they did not receive an email notice for the change, instead finding out from teachers or by walking in late to their science classes.

Some students were left confused and arrived late to their science classes by mistake.

“[The change] was kind of a pain, but luckily my science teacher didn’t mark me tardy and we got to have both lunches,” Toby Obinwanne ’23 said.

Assistant Principal Patrick Micinilio offered more clarity on the reasoning behind the change in an interview.

“All science classes moved from first lunch wave to third lunch wave due to unbalanced numbers in the café,” Micinilio said.