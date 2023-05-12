Bomback and Yim Inaugurate Library “Common Ground Initiative”

Spencer Yim ’23 delivers his speech to the crowd at the Westport Library. Mia Bomback ’25, to the right, had previously spoken to the audience. Photo by Benjamin Buchalter ’25.

Staples students Spencer Yim ’23 and Mia Bomback ’25 closed the first night of the Westport Library’s “Common Ground” initiative on Tuesday May 2 with a pair of speeches.

“Tonight’s event marks the beginning of an important conversation and milestone,” Bomback ’25 said. “Now, more than ever, in today’s divisive political climate, it is imperative that we work together in the coming months to foster a comfortable place for uncomfortable conversation.”

The Common Ground Initiative is a program by the Westport Library to foster non-partisan debate on issues that matter by consensus – or common ground – between the ideologically opposed on how to approach issues in our modern, civil society. It was inaugurated on May 2nd with retired Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt and former Altria Group executive Steve Parrish. Blunt and Parish discussed a wide variety of matters, mostly related to Blunt’s unification of both parties in the Senate to pass important legislation.

“In a partisan environment, particularly when you have long-term – and in most cases – heavily-grounded political figures like you have in the Senate, on the leadership level, or in the House, you don’t make much gain by talking about what you disagree on and assuming you’re going to convince them to change a lifetime of a position that they’ve developed.” Blunt said.

“ We’re so divided, but in this time of division, there has never been a bigger opportunity to work together for change.” — Spencer Yim '23

Yim and Bomback closed out the night by making speeches about the importance of fair debate and free speech. In her speech, Bomback called back to an incident where an Inklings reporter was hazed while covering a meeting about the banning of books from the Staples Library. In his speech, Yim discussed the importance of finding common ground in discussion and emphasized the importance of unity in our current social and political climate.

“Even as students at Staples High School, I find that we can’t seem to agree to disagree, or even just disagree without being disagreeable,” Yim said.. “We’re so divided, but in this time of division, there has never been a bigger opportunity to work together for change.”

The event, which lasted from 7-8 p.m, was attended by a packed crowd of all ages. While Senator Blunt was initially intended to debate against a democratic counterpart, that senator was unable to attend, so Blunt instead attended over Zoom with Parrish asking questions about unifying the ideologically-divided U.S. senate in order to pass legislature.

“Let’s be clear: This initiative is not about getting everyone to agree about everything,” Steve Parrish said. “It is not about deciding who is right or who is wrong. The Common Ground Initiative is not about the ‘what’. It is about the ‘how’. How do we work together to move forward as members of a civilized society?”