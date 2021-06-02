Two Staples seniors received the $2,500 National Merit Scholarship

The $2,500 National Merit Scholarship was awarded to two Staples seniors: Hannah Even ’21 and Rishabh Mandayam ’21. This scholarship can be used at a regionally accredited U.S. college or university and was given to around 7,500 students nationwide.

“National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” The National Merit Scholarship Corporation said in an announcement. “The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.”

This year, the process to receive this scholarship originally began with over 1.5 million students. In November of 2020, 17,000 students were named as semi-finalists.

“Staples High School is proud to announce that fourteen members of the Class of 2021 who have been qualified as National Merit Scholarship Corporation semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas said on Nov. 19, according to Patch.

Even, Staples High School’s salutatorian, will be attending Princeton University in the fall and anticipates pursuing a career in engineering.

“Hopefully [the National Merit Scholarship] will lead me to new opportunities to participate in programs in which I can continue to learn and better prepare for my future,” Even said.

Mandayam will be attending the University of Pennsylvania’s Management & Technology program in the fall with hopes of pursuing a career in entrepreneurship.

“I am very grateful for the Staples community and teachers that helped me prepare for the exam and shaped my experiences that were reflected in the application,” Mandayam said.