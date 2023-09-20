Students anticipate new school year traditions, opportunities

Paper Opinions Editor Ava Coyle ’25 had not planned on becoming a journalist when she moved to Staples her freshman year. But, as she looked through the clubs and activities available to her, Inklings caught her eye for a particular reason.

“I was inspired by Rory Gilmore, I was like, this is a very Rory Gilmore thing to do.” Coyle said.

After her move from Maryland to Connecticut, she points to downtown Westport as her favorite part of town.

“I like the downtown area a lot. I think it's really nice to be able to walk around and shop.”